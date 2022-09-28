Colorado Mesa University pushing to fully fund athletic scholarships for its entire sports program presents a perfect opportunity for this community to come together in support of this initiative and plant our flag as a bona fide college town.
In a piece in The Sunday Sentinel reported by Patti Arnold, CMU officials lay out why fully funding scholarships for all 26 NCAA sports at the university is so important to that institution.
Currently, none of those sports has a fully funded scholarship program, though baseball is close. That means it is more difficult to recruit players, and coaches have to spend time pinching pennies in their budgets rather than coaching.
“It would be nice to tell Taylor Wagner that ‘You get 10 full-ride scholarships, that’s what the NCAA allows women’s basketball. You don’t have to worry about the dollar figure, but to go give a 0.5 scholarship, a 0.75 scholarship, a 0.3 scholarship, and when you give your 10 out, you’re done and you don’t have to worry about the dollar figure associated with it,’ ” said Bryan Rooks, CMU’s former athletic director who moved to the CMU Foundation office on Aug. 1.
Fully funding these scholarships would also give CMU’s student-athletes more help and certainty in pursuing a four-year degree. That’s a big deal to a Division II player, the vast majority of whom will never play professionally in their sport.
These kids are the ideal of what it means to be a student-athlete. They are at CMU first and foremost to better themselves through education, which they will need to have a successful future. Their athleticism can make that easier by representing their school on the field after receiving a scholarship.
The immediate goal is $2 million a year according to Robin Brown, the university’s vice president of development and the CEO of the CMU Foundation. The long-term goal is building an athletic endowment fund of $40 million.
This is all well and good for the university, but why should the community care? It turns out there are big benefits to having a community deeply intertwined with a university.
The most obvious and practical is economic. Universities tend to bring students in from outside to live and spend in the community for most of the year. They go out to restaurants, shop at stores, and go to the movies. The university itself is a large employer. Because of these dynamics, college towns tend to fare better through economic downturns and bounce back quicker. We likely already are deriving this benefit to some extent, but anything to strengthen the university also strengthens the community.
A perhaps bigger benefit is cultural. We don’t just mean the entertainment value of the sports themselves, but rather the community identity and unifying nature of rooting for the home team. It’s exciting to be in a town with a great college sports program or to go out to a big rivalry game.
In order to realize the cultural benefit, the community has to buy in. We need to want to beat the Orediggers and really care if our Mavs lose. One way to get that buy-in is to support the schools through its fundraising effort.
CMU has set a lofty goal with its $2 million per year in fundraising, but we think it’s healthy to aim high. They can get there with strong support of the community. This is an effort that will come back to benefit us all many times over.