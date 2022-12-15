The dream of getting cleanly produced liquefied natural gas from the Rockies to the Pacific coast and on to Asian markets is far from dead, but it will take strong leadership to make it happen. Thankfully the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative is still pushing forward.

On Monday, the group held the West Coast LNG Export Forum at Colorado Mesa University where the future of the Rocky Mountain region was envisioned. A representative of a company involved in developing a liquefied natural gas export facility in Baja California in Mexico said that the project “could be a really big opportunity” for the Rockies region, according to reporting from The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.