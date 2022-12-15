The dream of getting cleanly produced liquefied natural gas from the Rockies to the Pacific coast and on to Asian markets is far from dead, but it will take strong leadership to make it happen. Thankfully the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative is still pushing forward.
On Monday, the group held the West Coast LNG Export Forum at Colorado Mesa University where the future of the Rocky Mountain region was envisioned. A representative of a company involved in developing a liquefied natural gas export facility in Baja California in Mexico said that the project “could be a really big opportunity” for the Rockies region, according to reporting from The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
Jim Diemer, director of commercial and strategic analytics for Sempra Infrastructure, described the company’s plans for the Energia Costa Azul LNG facility, which is expected to produce LNG for export in 2024. Unfortunately that gas will likely come from other regions. That doesn’t have to be the case forever though, as the facility could be expanded to handle more gas from the Rocky Mountain region.
“...what we appreciate as we’ve been learning more and more about the gas supplies in the region, particularly in the Rocky Mountain region, is that this region has been leading I’ll say decarbonization of its gas supply for a much longer period of time than other parts of the United States,” Diemer said.
Colorado in particular has been leading the way in producing natural gas with the lowest carbon emissions possible. It is still a fossil fuel, so there are emissions, but when compared to other fossil fuels like coal, it emits much less carbon dioxide. That’s key in fighting climate change.
There are new technologies being pursued and more renewable energy like solar and wind coming online. Those will be important, but we’re going to need a bridge to get there. That’s where natural gas comes in, and the cleaner we can produce it the better.
Right now is a critical time both in the fight to limit the rise in global temperatures and in the market for natural gas. When Russia invaded Ukraine last winter, it threw a wrench into the entire global energy market.
Takeshi Soda, director of the Oil and Natural Gas Division for Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, told the forum that his country is still reliant on a “huge amount” of Russian LNG, and strong LNG demand in Europe has resulted in LNG shortages and price hikes in Asia.
The whole world now is pursuing energy security in a way it hadn’t before Russia’s invasion. The U.S. is rightly seen as a reliable, stable trading partner to large Asian economies like Japan. We should be doing everything we can to supply them with energy that is cleaner than coal and not from a nation as dangerous and unpredictable as Russia.
If we had one gripe about the plan to export LNG from the West Coast, it’s that we have to do it through Mexico. The U.S. should be leading the way, on both coasts, in exporting this important piece of the energy pie. We produce a lot of it and it is cleaner than many other parts of the world. We shouldn’t need to rely on Mexico to get it to the coast.