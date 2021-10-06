David Combs and Angela Lema, the candidates to represent District E on the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education, look at educational outcomes from a similar vantage point — employment.
Combs is an owner of a locally based niche collections agency and Lema owns a local academy that trains students to become licensed hair stylists and salon professionals.
Each expressed concerns about the readiness of D51 graduates to go on to college or a trade school or find and keep a job. Both see improving readiness as critical to the community’s future.
There’s no shortage of overlapping observations they share about D51. Both acknowledge that teachers say they’re overwhelmed and in need of more classroom resources. Both say that student mental health is an issue that deserves more attention from the district. Both support the bond measure to build a new Grand Junction High School (as did every candidate for the school board).
Perhaps the biggest distinction is that Lema professed more concern about how the district’s budget is formulated — and how resources can be reallocated to “fill gaps” — while Combs’s priorities lie mainly in the policy sphere.
But before we get into those specifics, the biggest clincher for the editorial board was Combs’ level of engagement in the community before he tossed his hat in the ring for the school board.
Many people in the Grand Valley, and even across the Western Slope will recognize him as a former high school referee — a side hustle that came naturally as a former college football player. Getting screamed at for decades has given him a thick skin that should serve him well as a school board member.
Combs is one of the few African Americans in the valley with a high profile — because of his extensive involvement in the community. He’s president of both the Clifton Community Hall board and Black Citizens and Friends and a member of the Clifton Leaders board, the Riverside Task Force, Progress Before Pride (a coalition of Black and Latinx community leaders), the Cultural Advisory Committee at Colorado Mesa University and Grand Valley Anglers, the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.
He has four children who graduated from D51 schools, three grandchildren currently enrolled in the district and a daughter who teaches in the district.
He still has “skin in the game” and entered the race with three primary goals — expanding the three “silos” of education (reading, writing and math) to include more emphasis on physical and mental health; making sure graduates have “post-high school life skills” along the lines of financial literacy; and addressing social diversity issues and challenges.
“I know what it’s like to be left out and there in lies the bottom line,” he said. “I understand that student who feels disengaged.”
Lema, admirably, wants to be an advocate for students and teachers even though she doesn’t have children. “I don’t think you have to have children of your own to care about kids in the community,” she said. “They’re our future. They’re my future, too. We all have a vested interest in turning kids through our public school system that can go on and become successful adults.”
We wish more voters had similar feelings. Too often, citizens feel their obligation to D51 schools ends with a child’s graduation.
On the mental health front, Combs wants to engage teachers on how to facilitate a curriculum shift to bring awareness of mental health issues into the classroom “so it’s not an encumbrance on the education process as it stands now.”
Lema, on the other hand, believes that student success — stemming from a positive, encouraging experience in the classroom — addresses mental health challenges without the need to develop additional mental health resources.
We think both candidates have the best interests of D51 students at heart, but Combs has the longer track record of serving the community and has demonstrated a willingness to roll up his sleeves and tackle problems since he arrived in the valley in 1980.