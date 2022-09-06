In a few days the Club 20 Candidate Debates event will take place in Grand Junction and once again a number of Democrats will not be attending. We’re not surprised, but we’re hoping this year will convince them to come back.
Gov. Jared Polis’s campaign told Club 20’s executive director, Christian Reece, that he has a “scheduling conflict” for the Sept. 10 event, something Secretary of State Jena Griswold also told her personally, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. Their GOP challengers, Heidi Ganahl and Pam Anderson, are planning to attend.
Not showing up for these debates, especially from candidates that have a good chance of winning the election, is not good for western Colorado. It can often feel like we live in a forgotten part of the state and having candidates skip Club 20 does not do anything to alleviate that feeling.
Many will question the intestinal fortitude of the candidates who are not showing up and we think they have a point. (The Sentinel is planning to sponsor debates that include the candidates that did not attend Club 20).
Though the expected no-shows have given excuses of scheduling conflicts, Reece said she knows the real reason is many Democrats don’t believe Club 20’s debates are fair to their party, either from moderators or the audiences, which tend to lean to the right.
That is a fair concern for the Democrats. Previous Club 20 debates have bordered on farce with the rowdy, disrespectful crowd, often bussed in by the campaigns, disrupting what should be a serious and thoughtful exchange of ideas.
To Reece’s credit, Club 20 has enacted a number of reforms that should eliminate that problem.
They will live stream the debates for free. Other changes include limiting crowd sizes for evening debates to 250 people, increasing security, allowing candidates to come and go through entrances/exits that are separated from the crowd, asking moderators if they have contributed or donated to a candidate they are moderating, enacting stricter decorum rules for audiences, and vowing to shut down a debate if crowds or candidates become unruly.
“I feel like we’ve gone above and beyond to try to make it fair,” Reece said. “I don’t know what more we could do, to tell you the truth.”
We tend to agree that this list of reforms should make a significant difference and produce a much more enlightening debate. It is too bad that so many important state-wide races will not have both candidates in attendance, but the debates that have both candidates should be a good resource for voters.
We understand that this event had been unruly and frustrating in the past for some candidates. We think it was right of Club 20 to recognize that and to make an attempt to produce a fair debate for both sides.
If Club 20 is successful this year in reigning in the crowds and holding productive, respectful debates, we think the Democrats the next time around should clear their schedules. This is an important group on the Western Slope and it should be a priority for candidates of both parties.