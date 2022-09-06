In a few days the Club 20 Candidate Debates event will take place in Grand Junction and once again a number of Democrats will not be attending. We’re not surprised, but we’re hoping this year will convince them to come back.

Gov. Jared Polis’s campaign told Club 20’s executive director, Christian Reece, that he has a “scheduling conflict” for the Sept. 10 event, something Secretary of State Jena Griswold also told her personally, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. Their GOP challengers, Heidi Ganahl and Pam Anderson, are planning to attend.