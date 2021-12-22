Ranchers up in the Plateau Valley are upset with the Ute Water Conservancy District for the way it has been buying water rights and managing its ranch land. While we understand their concerns and believe Ute should address them, we need to all be working together on this issue because we have much bigger problems coming our way.
James Segrest, who has put out a large sign calling out Ute Water and the Collbran Conservancy District, thinks the utility buying and drying 120 acres of ranch land near Mesa, may be a sign of things to come, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
“It’s a pretty big number,” he said of Ute’s customer base. “You can’t tell me they’re not trying to secure their water rights by buying and drying land.
“... They let 120 acres of very good alfalfa pasture just up and die and it turned into a prairie- dog moonscape now. They haven’t watered it in four years since they got it,” Segrest said.
Collbran Water Conservancy District Board Chairman Carlyle Currier said all Ute Water was doing is moving water rights from one property it owns to other Ute Water property within the district, property where the water could be used more efficiently.
“It isn’t drying up farm land. It’s being wise about how to manage that water,” Currier said.
Greg Williams, assistant manager of Ute Water, said that looking 50 years into the future, there is the potential of Ute Water pursuing more conversions of direct-flow water rights from streams to domestic use. But he said it’s increasingly looking like, if that occurs, it would entail Ute Water pursuing temporary conversions during dry years rather than permanent conversions.
This makes sense to us. We think water needs to be reserved for agricultural uses, but it also needs to be secured for Ute’s customers, as we face a growing population amid hotter, drier weather. There is only so much water to go around and Ute should be looking for efficiencies where it can.
The bottom line is Ute is part of this community. The real issue is outside interests from the Front Range or water speculators on Wall Street buying and drying our agricultural land to provide water to outside users.
We can’t be fighting amongst ourselves while the wolves are circling. We need to lock arms together against Wall Street speculators who do not have this community’s interests at heart.
We need to get serious about investing more proactively in purchasing water shares and leasing them back to irrigators far into the future to counteract the speculation of others without infringing property values and rights. In order to do that, it may require new laws that give local municipalities or water utilities notice when an outside buyer is purchasing local water and an opportunity to match that offer. We need to have the power to keep that water here for both our ranchers and residents to use.
This local dispute, if anything, should be a warning to us all. Ute has to do what it has to do to plan for the future and it should minimize impacts to our agriculture industry wherever possible, but the next time this happens it may be by someone who does not care about Mesa County.