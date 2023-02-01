A piece of legislation is being floated that would change how we elect county commissioners to be chosen by the districts they represent and ask voters in larger counties to decide if they want to increase to five commissioners. We think both ideas have merit and would lead to a more representative and collaborative county government.

State Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, said the bill he plans to introduce into this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature is about holding the most powerful county officials accountable to the people they actually represent, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.

