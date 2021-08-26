Mesa County commissioners deserve credit for taking the stuffing out of a potential defamation lawsuit lurking from the Tina Peters controversy.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved a contract extension with Dominion Voting Systems. The deal means Dominion will replace, at no cost, equipment that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold decertified after the now-notorious security breach allegedly abetted by Peters, Mesa County’s elected clerk and recorder.
It was a smart decision to stick with Dominion. Post-election audits, which are part of the state’s election processes, have proven that Dominion’s tabulations are sterling. The county saved money it would have otherwise spent on buying new equipment and commissioners have assured that the upcoming November election will proceed smoothly. Importantly, they also sent a clear message that they believe in the integrity of Dominion machines, thereby blunting the possibility that Dominion will sue the county for impugning the company’s reputation.
It’s the strongest action yet commissioners have taken in terms of damage control. They’ve passed on calling for Peters’ resignation, though it’s entirely justified. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned under pressure from other elected officials because of alleged behavior and not because of facts asserted in a court of law.
Shouldn’t commissioners call for Peters’ resignation? The damage she has inflicted is absolute and doesn’t hinge on future charges or a criminal conviction. “Innocent until proven guilty” doesn’t preclude commissioners from asking for her resignation based on a lack of competence, which Peters has demonstrated from the earliest days of her tenure.
Commissioner Janet Rowland has nibbled around the edges of questioning Peter’s fitness for office. On Tuesday, she told Peters’ supporters, “If a Democrat clerk had shut off the cameras before bringing in an unauthorized person, you would not only demand the machines be thrown out, but that the clerk resign.”
Griswold has alleged that Peters — after she or a member of her staff ordered security cameras inside the county’s Elections Division be turned off — smuggled an unauthorized man into a sensitive Dominion software update session in late May, during which passwords were recorded and later passed on to election conspiracy theorists who revealed them on social media earlier this month.
Griswold also accused Peters of entering a secure area under the cover of darkness and making copies of an election computer hard drive. The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported that Peters admitted to intentionally making a copy of the hard drive days before and days after the May 25 update of the system on an online program hosted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a voter-fraud conspiracy theorist who has already been sued by Dominion for defamation.
All this to say that commissioners doused embers glowing brightly for a defamation suit by putting their faith in Dominion machines, which Rowland underscored by pointing to Peters’ own election victory.
“I voted for her. And you know how her votes were tabulated? With Dominion machines,” Rowland said.