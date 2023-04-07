Having been unsuccessful in their effort to sack the leadership at Mesa County Public Health, the Mesa County Commissioners are cutting the funding they provide to that department in half.
We find this petty maneuver to be a bad look for the county.
Commissioner Janet Rowland said commissioners want to make the $238,997 cut because of on-going concerns about the department’s fiscal management, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Their concerns first arose in February after the county audit that showed the department, particularly Executive Director Jeff Kuhr and the Mesa County Board of Public Health, had not followed the financial protocols required by the county, including approving no-bid contracts and maintaining financial recording not compliant with county standards.
At that time, we commended the commissioners for discovering the nonstandard procurement and contracting practices that seemed to have been going on at the health department for several years. This was the commissioners fulfilling their role as financial stewards of county tax dollars.
Earlier this year the commissioners and the Board of Health agreed to a plan to bring the department back into compliance with county financial policy. Heightened checks and balances were agreed upon to bring the health department in line. This was the correct response. Win-win.
The county developed a performance plan, Kuhr would remain director, but things would change and the department would be given time to right the ship. That would be government running properly.
Instead, this:
“We still have many questions about their financials, and because the tracking and reporting has been so poor, we need to get to the bottom of the sources of funding and where it all has gone, before we give them more money,” Rowland said in an email.
The county’s $49,000 audit didn’t determine where the health department gets its funding or where it has gone? This hullabaloo has been over specific health department contracts that the audit showed did not follow the county procedure. The problem was that it didn’t go out to bid, not that we didn’t know who or what entity was being paid.
We also know where their funding comes from. The vast majority is from state and federal government grants. The county’s funding portion is a small percentage, so this cut may not affect services. But if it does affect services, it’s only punishing the beneficiaries of those services — the residents of Mesa County. We think it’s telling that the cut was made before the health department even had a chance to show it could change.
The commissioners were right to look into the health department’s financial management. They were right to demand changes when flaws were found. What they are doing now, though, is petty.
We called for Kuhr to be given the opportunity to show he can get the financial management of Mesa County Public Health back in line. We still think he should be given that chance. He should also be allowed to do so without the commissioners poking him in the eye over it.
Our community deserves a strong, well-managed health department. This department has been a national leader, but needs to get its financial house in order. They’re working on it.
The commissioners should cut the games, not the budget.