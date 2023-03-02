Talk of closing some District 51 schools continued this week with a special meeting of the Board of Education where they discussed in further detail the demographer’s recommendations and how to move forward. We think a suggestion by board member Kari Sholtes to form a committee to look into the issue would be a step in the right direction.
What the board has been discussing is a recommendation from the district’s long-time demographer. The demographer looks at this issue in a very specific way, which is what he has been hired to do. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t other factors the district should also consider while weighing this decision.
Sholtes rightly pointed out that all decisions reflect the district’s values, which “are not something you hire somebody to figure out.” She then said forming a committee would be considered a standard practice for the district to ensure its evaluation of potential school consolidations is thorough, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“If we looked at our special programs, some of our magnet schools, they would be the most easily dividable because they don’t have a physical home school range, but we’re protecting those because of our values,” she added. “The initial assessment was that we wanted to protect those. I don’t understand why every single one of those 10 schools was on the list and why every single one of the other schools was not on the list.”
This is a fair point. Magnet schools are wonderful for the community, but when facing school closures should those be looked at as well? It would behoove the board to find out how the community feels about that issue.
We’d say the same for charter schools. Especially the non-performers. Why isn’t funding for those private entities on the chopping block? If the public schools need to reduce costs, shouldn’t charter schools share in that pain?
Should the academic performance of the schools be considered as well? Some of the schools mentioned for closure perform very well and you won’t necessarily retain what is working there by splitting them up. Some of the charter schools seemingly immune from this process are the district’s lowest performers.
At the meeting Board President Andrea Haitz said she was worried about pitting schools against each other, but that is inevitable when you start naming schools for closure. It’s really unfortunate, but families in the closing schools will obviously point to other places that have valid reasons for closure as well.
All of these questions and issues are things that the community needs to have input on and hear the district’s reasoning for why they considered this criteria, but not that one.
The demographer has done his job by providing the numbers and analysis, but he’s not the policy maker. The Board of Education has that difficult job. It may be tempting, and we understand the urge, to just pull the bandage off. That’s easier when you are in the hot seat, but it is not good governance.
A committee with robust community input that takes a deliberative approach to this topic will help make everyone, if not happy, at least understanding of how the decision was made. There is a reason transparency in government is essential. Rushed decisions and opaque processes breed distrust. When we’re talking about decisions that affect our community’s youth, having trust is imperative. A committee can go a long way in building trust back.