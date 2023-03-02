Talk of closing some District 51 schools continued this week with a special meeting of the Board of Education where they discussed in further detail the demographer’s recommendations and how to move forward. We think a suggestion by board member Kari Sholtes to form a committee to look into the issue would be a step in the right direction.

What the board has been discussing is a recommendation from the district’s long-time demographer. The demographer looks at this issue in a very specific way, which is what he has been hired to do. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t other factors the district should also consider while weighing this decision.