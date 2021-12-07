The use of racial slurs, including the N-word, directed at our Colorado Mesa University football team at their final game of the season is shocking and despicable, but the response from the coaches, players and our local leaders has left us proud of this community.
During the Nov. 13 game against South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, which CMU won 13-10, CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said fans were using the N-word in direction of the players and several Black coaches, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Patti Arnold.
“They called us the N-word and they said ‘At least I know who my daddy is,’ ’’ Jackson said. “The one that got me was the ‘You N-words ain’t got nothin’ but football. Y’all will never get no job.’ I was like, what?
“Not only do I have (a job), but these players have degrees. A lot of them already have their degrees, if not getting it next month, but they’re going to get jobs. What are you talking about?”
Not only was the slur used totally unacceptable, but the students perpetuated stereotypes that stretch back generations. That these false ideas are still around isn’t a surprise, but to find young people unashamed to hurl them in public because they are losing a game should send South Dakota School of Mines soul searching to find their students a more enlightened path. We are anxious to learn how the school will address a pocket of overt racism among what should be the next generation’s intellectual leaders.
The school did address the specific instances where it caught students in the stands shouting racist taunts. Fans who were identified as using racist comments were removed from the stadium, and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has indefinitely banned them from all athletic events involving conference teams.
While most comments appear to have come from spectators, at least one taunt came from an opposing player, Jackson said. We think South Dakota Mines needs to thoroughly investigate that and if true remove that student from the team.
While South Dakota Mines will need to reckon with how it addresses the obvious issues with its students and race, we were happy to see our community leaders step up to denounce this obvious wrong that was done to this Mavs team.
On Sunday, a full-page ad, signed by dozens of elected and appointed community leaders from County Commissioners, City Council members, business leaders and on, denounced the language used by the opposing fans and offered full support of the CMU students and coaches.
Few things can rally that number of our leaders from across the ideological spectrum, but this was clearly a time to come together in solidarity. We also think County Commissioner Janet Rowland should be recognized in particular for leading this effort.
Most of all, the players and coaches need to be commended for their response. While those words could understandably lead a young man to respond in anger, the team kept its cool. The players deserve a lot of credit for their self control and the coaches deserve credit for teaching them that discipline.
We’re sorry this team had its last game, its last win, marred in this way, but they showed their resilience and toughness and the community can be proud to call them our team.