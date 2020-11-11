It’s been a steady drip of alarming news since the weekend. (And we’re not even referring to the presidential election!) The novel coronavirus is everywhere in Mesa County — in the jail, in the police force, in the schools, in the homeless population, in assisted living facilities and surrounding the Colorado Mesa University campus.
We’re not alone, of course. Colorado is one state among many seeing record numbers of positive cases, leading authorities to enact curfews and other restrictions in a desperate bid to avoid returning to lockdowns that choke the economy.
But forget about what’s going on elsewhere and let’s focus on what we can control here in the Grand Valley — a point made emphatically by Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Local business owners take the brunt of the damage from efforts to control the virus, even though they’re ones doing the best job observing safety protocols.
“I expect some businesses to die, unfortunately. And that makes me really frustrated. They’ve worked really hard to stay open,” Schwenke said in Sunday’s paper. “They’re your friends and neighbors. They need you to wear your damn mask and do the right thing. They could lose their business.”
Let’s connect the dots. Wearing a mask to the grocery store or the library or the DMV isn’t the problem. Most people do that, willingly or otherwise, as part of the bargain for the economy to remain “open.” It’s what we do when nobody is watching that’s the problem. We don’t avoid informal gatherings. We don’t continue to wear masks when friends come over. We don’t keep a safe distance. We don’t quarantine when we get word that a coworker or friend with whom we’ve been in close contact is sick because we don’t feel unwell.
These oversights blow up quickly, resulting in a lot of asymptomatic people spreading the virus everywhere. When that happens, the most vulnerable people end up in the hospital and public health officials start eyeing restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, which affect a business’s ability to survive.
According to state epidemiologists, we are on a path to exceed hospital ICU capacity this winter.
That’s why Gov. Jared Polis is asking Coloradans to rethink Thanksgiving plans this year. What the retail landscape looks like come December may very well depend on how well we can minimize the spread of COVID-19 now. Holiday parties? Bad idea.
Until there’s a vaccine, we’re limited in what we can do. Keep in mind that it’s a sneaky virus: It rarely kills its host. In fact, most of us can carry it around without even realizing we have it — until, that is, it finds the right victim.
Because most of us are blind to being carriers, we’ll save lives and save businesses from going under if we follow a few simple steps.
■ Wear a mask whenever you’re out;
■ Avoid social interactions with those outside your household;
■ Physically distance from others; and
■ Wash your hands regularly.
It’s the same basic advice we’ve been hearing all along — with the added caution that residents should not gather or mix with other households. Ignoring it has put us on a dangerous path. But it’s not too late to turn things around.