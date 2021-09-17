If Nathan Perry is a “little bit concerned” about Mesa County’s recovery from pandemic-related job losses, then it’s something to keep an eye on.
The jobs picture appears to be incomplete, rather than bleak. Perry, an economics professor at Colorado Mesa University who authors a quarterly economic update for several Western Slope counties, is waiting for a big shoe to drop.
Since enhanced COVID-related unemployment benefits ended earlier this month, we’ll soon see where the labor market data lands, he told an Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado audience at its economic development summit last week.
The pandemic interrupted a strong economic performance between 2017 and 2019. Data from the Census Department shows that the Mesa County poverty rate estimate fell from 15.7% in 2018 to 14.20% in 2019.
In October 2019, Mesa County’s employment peaked at nearly 74,000. By April of 2020, employment in the county had fallen to just about 62,200 due to COVID-related business shutdowns. It’s crawled back since, ebbing and flowing with COVID spikes, sitting at 71,152 in July.
The gap between the pre-pandemic high and today’s employment is a sign that the county isn’t all the way back, but the state’s demographer had a hopeful take on what’s happened here.
Presenting U.S. Census data to the Grand Junction City Council, Nancy Gedeon with the Colorado State Demography Office said Mesa County has done a better job of retaining jobs during the pandemic than the state average.
“In the state of Colorado between right before the pandemic started and a year later, which was now six months ago, the state of Colorado lost 5.5% of its jobs. Mesa lost less than 1%,” Gedeon said.
The good news, as we see it, is that Mesa County is close to pre-pandemic economic activity, even without any kind of boost from extraction. Economic diversity allowed Mesa County to grow employment before the pandemic, even as the oil and gas industry contracted.
Perry said he’s more concerned with Garfield County than Mesa County given how dependent it is on oil and gas jobs in the western part of the county and tourism in the eastern part. He said he thinks that as tourism recovers more, and, he hopes, oil and gas does the same, Garfield County’s currently stagnating employment numbers will grow.
Gedeon’s demographic data showed Mesa County’s population grew at 6.1% over the past decade compared to the state’s rate at 14.8%. No surprise there. For much of the 2010s, the community was trying to recover from an exodus stemming from the Great Recession.
But the county is poised for growth. It could be home to 236,000 people by 2050, providing a guiding star for the community. What kind of jobs will we have to employ them?