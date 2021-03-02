Last week the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb covered the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s grilling of Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the next secretary of the Interior.
Our interest in the confirmation hearing was weighted heavily by the fact that the next Interior secretary will play an important role in determining the fate of the Bureau of Land Management’s western headquarters, currently situated here in Grand Junction.
On that issue and many others, Haaland offered assurances that she’ll keep an open mind. In response to aggressive questioning about topics such as fossil fuel extraction and national monument designations, she demonstrated a commitment to balance, public engagement and listening to science.
That’s to be expected. Cabinet-level nominees are well-known for walking a tightrope, careful not to say anything that could remotely be considered disqualifying. Still, it was heartening to hear Sen. John Hickenlooper secure a commitment from Haaland to visit Colorado and keep an open dialogue about maintaining the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction.
“I’ll absolutely keep an open dialogue,” Haaland said in response to Hickenlooper’s questioning on the BLM move. “And if you’re inviting me to Colorado I gracefully accept.”
So far, things are unfolding as we had hoped. The anticipated knee-jerk reaction to relocate the BLM headquarters back to Washington, D.C., has given way to more measured statements.
As Webb shared last week, the BLM’s new deputy director of policy and programs, Nada Culver, had once characterized the move west as a “sideshow” that had to be reversed to allow the agency to concentrate on fulfilling its mission.
In a Feb. 8 Colorado Public Radio story Culver said, “Right now, (the BLM) is not able to function because there isn’t a headquarters in D.C. and there isn’t a real headquarters in Grand Junction. You know, I think everyone can agree on that.” She added that the Biden administration should avoid repeats of past mistakes, like “having some immediate edict that says ‘now you shall all have to move,’ ” even if that move is a return to Washington, CPR reported.
Now Interior appears committed to working with career staff to understand the ramifications of the headquarters move — amid a push by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility for the agency to reform its workplace culture.
One former planning and environmental coordinator at a BLM Arizona district office characterized the dominant management culture as corrupt, regressive, biased and secretive, including under the Obama administration.
So, there’s another layer to this BLM debate. If PEER members who spoke during a recent webinar titled “A New Era for the Bureau of Land Management” know what they’re talking about, the BLM has bigger issues to address than a headquarters location.
All the more reason for Haaland to be confirmed quickly so she can begin a crucial dialogue on the BLM’s future. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is expected vote on the nomination on Thursday before the full Senate weighs in.
Under Haaland’s leadership, we look forward to a discussion about an enhanced headquarters here in Grand Junction, with a renewed sense of purpose and mission.