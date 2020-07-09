Picking up where the Grand Junction Rotary Club left off ...
Kudos to Jeff Kuhr, the chief at the helm of Mesa County Public Health. He was recognized by Rotarians Wednesday, along with Grand Junction Chamber President Diane Schwenke (kudos to her as well), “for their tireless work in helping to navigate Mesa County through the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
But Kuhr would likely say that he’s just doing his job. He’d be the first to point that out and then quickly add that his entire public health team deserves the credit for a pandemic response that, so far, has resulted in a low infection rate and no virus-related deaths in Mesa County. (Knock on wood.)
Kuhr is the face of COVID-19 updates as Mesa County has cleared thresholds to reopen the economy. But Kuhr was doing impressive things on the public health front long before the virus thrust him in the local spotlight and made him a household name in Mesa County.
The great John Wooden once said: “Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are. The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.”
Before the pandemic, most of us thought of public health as immunizations, testing for STDs, health inspections at restaurants or maybe tracing a norovirus outbreak in the schools.
Under Kuhr’s leadership, Mesa County Public Health has embarked on ambitious initiatives that go beyond the traditional role of public health. As the county’s chief health strategist, he’s assembled coalitions of stakeholders to take on serious barriers to the community’s overall well-being — like the lack of quality child care in the community.
Instead of being fixated on “direct interventions” — like getting people to quit smoking or exercise more — Mesa County Public Health has focused on social determinants of health to see a bigger picture. How can we change the circumstances in our community so that everyone has a chance to be their healthiest?
Take the Community Transformation initiative. Its focus is on “social capital” or social connectedness. The idea is that neighborhoods with strong connections among neighbors and trust in institutions within neighborhoods (like schools and law enforcement) have better outcomes — reduced crime, higher academic achievement and better economic growth, which all have an impact on wellness.
A trails initiative considers the barriers to recreating on the county’s abundant public lands — a huge health-enhancing opportunity that often goes underutilized.
These are the things Mesa County Public Health was doing before the pandemic — while no one was watching. And it’s all a result of Kuhr’s leadership and the culture he’s established in the department.
“I just don’t want to go into another high school and start a tobacco-free youth group and in three years, yank it because the grant went away,” he said in an interview in 2018. “Everybody wants to go out with this new program of the day, you get your press, you talk on the news, you do all that stuff … but does it make an impact? No.”
We’d say he’s making an impact now.