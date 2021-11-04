We’d like to congratulate Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema for their election wins, which were confirmed early Wednesday morning.
During the campaign we interviewed all the candidates for school board, and while we did not endorse these three, we found they all engaged with us in a thoughtful manner and had clearly given the issues serious consideration.
The most important issue on the ballot was the replacement of the Grand Junction High School. It is desperately needed and Haitz, Jones and Lema said they want to be responsible stewards of that project. That is good to hear and we will support them in that effort.
As we’re sure they know, public service isn’t easy. They will face harsh criticism from parents, as the current board has. They’ll have to make difficult decisions based on what they think will be best for the students and there won’t always be an obvious answer.
Serving on the school board, or any local elected position, is about compromise and consensus and doing the most with limited resources. We hope they are up to the task.
We think these three have the potential to become an effective school board if they are focused on delivering what is best for the students. We’re prepared to laud them when they get things right, but we will also hold them accountable if they do not live up to their responsibilities as elected representatives of this community.
Good luck to this new school board. We’ll be watching their progress with keen interest.