After Congress failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform — something both sides of the political aisle largely agree on — President Barack Obama in 2012 created by executive order the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The program helped hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” — kids who were brought to this country at a very tender age and consider themselves to be Americans — from being deported back to countries that are foreign to them in every respect.
That executive order is likely to be ruled unlawful next month as having exceeded the president’s executive authority. Congress continues to sit on its hands.
DACA does not give a path to citizenship, but does give those children legal status and protection from deportation. Whether you think the president has the power to create such a program, we think it is undeniable that this program did a lot of good for the children it helped.
We see this right here in our state and in our community. The Daily Sentinel’s Dale Shrull recently reported on the story of Mario Bravo-Fuentes, who benefited from the program and recently graduated from Colorado Mesa University. He’ll soon be working for Apple as a software engineer.
He was brought to Grand Junction at 8 months old and lived his entire life here. He is friends with other Grand Junction kids. He played sports at a high level. He was a member of the community and we invested in him by providing a public education.
All that was made possible thanks to DACA.
Bravo-Fuentes spoke about other children brought here by their parents who could not take advantage of DACA. They’re facing much greater hurdles getting an education and following their dreams in the only country they have ever called home. That should be an embarrassment to us all.
“People come to the United States to find a better life. The important thing here is for people to understand that cultures come here to make themselves better, not to take advantage of the system,” he said.
Let us be clear, we do not believe this country should have an open border policy, but we also need to be realistic and compassionate for the undocumented immigrants who are already here.
By all means secure the border. Put up double fencing where it makes sense, add funding for more border patrol, buy more drones, whatever it takes. Then realize that many undocumented immigrants arrive on planes and overstay their legal visas and others travel to the border claiming asylum, which is their right.
Securing the border will also not solve the problem of the 10 or 11 million undocumented workers already in this country. Deporting them all is completely unrealistic and would have serious negative economic impacts. These people work here, spend money here and pay taxes here.
Both parties in Congress have completely failed to address this issue, hiding behind DACA. That luxury will end in the relatively near future, as the ongoing court challenge looks likely to strike the program down.
Congress should not wait for that day. Our immigration system is mess that is failing all of us — citizens and immigrants alike — and it should not fall on a president or the courts to fix it. We need our legislative branch to pass a legislative fix that, among other things, will permanently protect the Dreamers. We owe it to them.