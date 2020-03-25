In the past few weeks, this community has sprung into action, devising creative ways to weather the economic storm brought on by efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The city of Grand Junction has taken the lead by deferring sales tax payments and taking steps to keep its workforce fully employed. It’s expanded its own capacity to provide child care to non-city personnel who are on the front lines of treating those who may be stricken and has even considered emergency action to temporarily employ more people.
It’s not just government rising to the occasion. Everyday citizens are using their social media connections to find ways to pitch in, whether it’s donating supplies to relief organizations, buying meals at restaurants or checking in on shut-ins.
All of this action has been taken in anticipation that Congress and the president would pass an emergency aid package to rescue a faltering economy. We’ve been waiting on the cavalry and it looks like it’s about to arrive.
The Senate was expected Wednesday to pass a massive $2 trillion fiscal stimulus measure and send it over to the House, which is also expected to move quickly to send it to President Trump for swift enactment.
It’s a sweeping bill that contains funding provisions for all facets of this national emergency: direct payments to taxpayers, expanded unemployment benefits, loans for distressed companies, $100 billion for hospitals and health systems across the country, and a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.
No one piece of the legislation is more important than any other, but we’re especially grateful that lawmakers have recognized how vulnerable small businesses are — and how desperately they want to retain their workers.
As the New York Times explains, “The bill provides federally guaranteed loans available at community banks to small businesses that pledge not to lay off their workers. The loans would be available during an emergency period ending June 30, and would be forgiven if the employer continued to pay workers for the duration of the crisis.”
This should come as a huge relief to small-business owners and their employees, for it removes the uncertainty of whether they’ll have a job to go back to.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the majority leader, described the bill as “a wartime level of investment in our nation.”
Our only concern is that while Congress is aptly treating the coronavirus pandemic as a warlike threat to the health and welfare of the nation, the president has toyed with the idea that the country should resume business as usual by Easter, April 12.
Such action would not be commensurate with the unprecedented legislative action that Congress has taken to keep the country from entering a downward economic spiral. The nation is going into deep debt to ensure that no one is left behind financially due to events beyond their control.
Congress just gave us a blueprint and the means to take the precautions necessary to keep the coronavirus in check. Let’s hope and pray that we’ve turned the corner by Easter, but if scientific data doesn’t support the easing of restrictions by then, let’s not be rash. This needs to be a public-health decision, not a political one.