There is a nationwide shortage of construction workers, so it was great to see industry and labor leaders come together to help train a new generation of workers right here in Grand Junction.
A trade association made up of several construction unions is starting a new school called the Western States College of Construction. It will operate on 10 campuses in Colorado and Wyoming, including three in Grand Junction, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
The college was launched Tuesday with the endorsement of state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, a representative for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. and area business leaders in the city.
“There are a group of individuals who want to do this, to accomplish something with their hands,” Scott said in a statement. “I’m so looking forward to watching what the Western States College of Construction grows into for our students who want more educational options.”
The new school plans to eventually offer associate degrees to graduates through skilled trade apprentice programs. That would include needed credentials and certifications from regional and national third-party organizations. It’s good to see they plan to make this a quality educational experience for their future students.
Having these options for continued education is critical for our students and economy. While a four-year degree is an excellent option, it’s not always the right fit for each student. This college will give local and regional students the ability to pursue a high-paying career debt free. The average starting salary and benefits package for construction trades is $75,000, according to a representative of Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association, a trade association that is a partner on the project.
It is also filling a critical need for the industry itself — more workers. Associated Builders and Contractors told CNN over the summer they anticipated construction businesses would need to hire 1 million new workers over the next two years.
According to the results of a workforce survey conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk released in September, around 60% of firms said their projects are being delayed because of worker shortages.
Having a steady supply of skilled construction workers will help grease the gears of our economy, keeping new construction projects on track.
We also know that this community has a significant housing shortage. New homes, condos and apartments are going to have to be part of the solution and we’ll need workers to build those residences.
This college is also a good example of developing partnerships to get big things done. The college is run by the Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing Alliance, which is made up of the Rocky Mountain MCA and such labor unions as Plumbers Local 3, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 58 and several local chapters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
We applaud all those who were involved in getting this project off the ground and hope many students in our valley and region take advantage of this new opportunity.