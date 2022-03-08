Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters had a new charge added to her growing list of legal worries when District Attorney Dan Rubinstein filed contempt of court charges late last week.
This, again, is entirely of Peters’ own making. She allegedly was filming a court proceeding, which is against a standing court order, then lied to a judge about it. As a result she is, in our opinion, being correctly charged with contempt.
“The people allege that Tina Peters was not truthful in her answers to the court about whether she was recording the proceeding,” Rubinstein wrote in a motion asking for the contempt of court citation, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
We’d note that contempt is a very serious offense. Courts take contempt extremely seriously because the judicial branch has no army, no assets and no enforcement of its own. Respect for the judicial branch is its only real power, so when someone shows their contempt for one judge or one court order, that person undermines our system. It has to be taken seriously.
The power of our judicial branch — a co-equal branch of government, but also the last word when it comes to disputes between the branches — is arguably the secret to the success of this republic. Were a president ever to refuse to enforce a court order because he or she disagreed with it, our 233-year experiment in constitutional government would come crashing down.
When a county clerk — or anyone for that matter — lies to a judge in open court, there must be a response. That’s where contempt comes in.
This is exactly what Rubinstein argued in his filing. Rubinstein wrote that her conduct “is offensive to the authority and the dignity of the court.”
In Colorado, you can be found to be in contempt of court if you violate an order, or disrupt the judicial process. Judges can impose sanctions that can include fines and up to 6 months of jail time.
Holding her in contempt is the right way to handle this situation. It gives the court itself the discretion to determine the penalty she would face. When someone willfully violates a court order and lies about it, the system has to re-assert its authority.
“The people allege that her recording of the proceeding, the need to stop to address her misconduct, and lack of candor during the discussion of her misconduct obstructed the administration of justice,” Rubinstein’s motion adds. “Her failure to tell the truth denied the court the ability to determine what, if any action should occur as a result of this, as was referenced when the court took the bench to give the ruling.”
This is just one more example of Peters showing her contempt for our most important institutions — our election system, law enforcement and now the judicial system itself.
Peters also was charged with obstructing a peace office and obstructing government operations when law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant for the iPad Peters is accused of using to record the hearing.
Peters isn’t being unfairly targeted here. As with the rest of her legal issues, this was the result of her own actions. She may have not known you can’t record a court proceeding, but she didn’t have to lie to the judge. This is all on her.