If Facebook commenting is any kind of barometer of community sentiment about public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, a decent percentage of the population is chafing under the restrictions.
“The Nazis had a phrase which covered all abuses by the State: “It’s for your safety,” someone posted to Mesa County Public Health’s Facebook page. Others scorn the efficacy of do-it-yourself masks or question whether “economic destruction is worth having our civil liberties stripped from us.”
In short, there’s plenty of pushback.
The longer the governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, the more people who seem to think this is all some kind of nefarious experiment to see how much control the government can exert over people’s lives.
It’s easy to understand why. With President Trump itching to get the nation back to work to thaw out a flash-frozen economy, there’s no top-down unified message about the importance of flattening the curve of transmission rates — casting public health orders in a dubious light for those who regard government with suspicion.
So, when Mesa County Public Health issued its latest public health order — directing critical retailers to require employees who have direct contact with the public to wear face-coverings on the job — some people saw another incremental step toward totalitarianism.
The irony is that government officials in this country are careful not to be overly restrictive precisely because they’re sensitive to the role personal freedom plays in American identity.
As opposed to an authoritarian regime like China’s, which can lock down a population at the drop of a hat, officials operating within a democratic society must appeal to citizens’ sense of duty to the greater good with reason.
That’s why we’ve witnessed a series of small moves. First it was stay at home. Then it was cover your face. Then those who were using masks to go shopping noticed that not everybody was following the rules, including employees at some grocery stores.
Some retailers were implementing a mask policy and some were not, leading Mesa County Public Health to create a “necessary standard” for Mesa County “that will help close potential gaps, which will help further reduce our risks for contracting COVID-19,” said Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health executive director.
Under the order, which is an amendment to Colorado’s stay-at-home order, there are requirements directing retailers to limit the number of customers allowed in stores, and implementing measures to keep the public at least 6 feet apart while conducting essential business.
The order is in effect until April 26, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., but could be extended. If it is, expect more bristling about government overreach.
What’s happening here is a microcosm of what’s happening on a global scale. The United Nations secretary-general on Tuesday decried what he described as a “global misinfo-demic,” that is spreading harmful health advice, falsehoods and wild conspiracy theories.
Mesa County Public Health has gamely tried to explain the science behind its public health orders, but some people only want to see the erosion of civil liberties — not the big picture of keeping our hospitals from being overrun with sick COVID-19 patients.
For those who persist in believing that we’re living in a police state, consider how much freedom we have compared to the lockdown in China’s Hubei province.
According to The Guardian, “All shops were shut except those selling food or medicine. Private vehicles were barred from the roads without special permission, and most public transport stopped, leaving the streets empty and silent.
“Initially people were allowed out of their homes, but restrictions soon tightened. Some areas limited outings to one family member every two days to buy necessities. Others barred residents from leaving, requiring them to order in food and other supplies from couriers.
“Later the policy became even more aggressive, with officials going door to door for health checks, and forcing anyone ill into isolation.”
Our public health officials are doing their best to protect the most vulnerable targets of the virus — the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and frontline medical personnel — without pinching too heavily on our freedom. The more cooperation they get, the less heavy-handed they have to be.