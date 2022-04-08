The Grand Junction City Council should absolutely waive its fees for Richmark Real Estate to redevelop the old City Market site on 1st Street into a 256-unit apartment complex. This is a no-brainer for the city.
Richmark Vice President of Real Estate Development Adam Frazier estimated the total project costs will be $65 million, up from $59 million when Richmark presented to City Council in December. Reasons include inflation for construction materials and increased interest rates, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
The economic feasibility gap for the project is now $10 million and it did not receive a $3 million Department of Local Affairs grant, Frazier said. Costs are only going to continue to increase over time, widening that gap.
The fee waiver amounts to around $2 million and Richmark asked for $3.5 million, paid out over 10 years, from the Downtown Development Authority, which it approved last week, to help close the economic feasibility gap. That sounds like a perfectly reasonable amount to help get this incredibly important project moving forward.
Council Member Anna Stout said the council has received letters from residents against the project because they feel the city should be subsidizing affordable housing, not for-profit development. This sentiment from residents is understandable, but conflates two different issues. The city can and should support affordable housing, but this development should be seen more through an economic development lens and the city has a role to play there as well. We should pursue both, as Council Member Abe Herman argued.
“This is something for economic development and to revitalize the downtown,” Herman said. “It feels like when someone says ‘why are you working on this issue when there’s starving kids in Africa.’ Just because we have one thing going on doesn’t mean we stop doing other things.”
Exactly right. The city can walk and chew gum at the same time.
This project would bring enormous benefits to downtown Grand Junction by removing a large blighted property from the entrance to downtown and bringing more housing within walking distance of the businesses there.
Stout made this point well, saying she is hopeful a project like this would “activate” the downtown on nights that are not as popular.
It doesn’t make sense for a downtown business to be open longer hours and more days when there just aren’t the customers to support it. A large apartment complex next door would bring those customers in.
As Frazier said, retail follows rooftops.
Council Member Rick Taggart did raise concerns that waiving these fees might lead to more developers asking for the same benefit, which would put the city in the position of picking winners and losers. He suggested a standardized process.
A more standard process makes sense, but it should leave some room for discretion. Furthermore this is a unique development for all the reasons stated above. We can’t imagine there are too many others comparable, in the public benefit they would provide, to this one.
Too often we get in our own way when we have opportunities like this. The upfront cost to the city will be paid back and then some when these apartments are finally built. The City Council needs to follow through and waive these fees as soon as possible.