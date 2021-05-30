It appears that the state’s rollout of a $5 million vaccine sweepstakes program is working as intended, with Mesa County Public Health’s executive director reporting a noticeably busier vaccination site on Wednesday and Thursday, per Dan West’s story in today’s paper.
But county officials want to sweeten the pot by adding more chances to win cash — all in the hope of boosting flagging vaccination rates amid a recent surge of infections.
Last week, Mesa County had the nation’s second-highest seven-day rate for COVID cases among communities with populations between 50,000 and 250,000, according to MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. (See his column on page 3B.) Deaths in Mesa County due to COVID-19 have increased by 150% in the past month. The recent death of an unvaccinated Mesa County teen underscores the need for higher vaccination rates.
“Not only does the vaccine provide protection against contracting COVID-19, but it can also provide protection against infecting others, reducing disease spread in the community,” Kuhr wrote.
The county’s incentive program takes a smart approach. Over an eight-week period, there will be a drawing each week for two $500 prizes for people who get vaccinated within that week. Those are good odds because the newly vaccinated aren’t lumped together with everyone who has already received the vaccine.
But at the end of this eight-week period, there will be a drawing for the amount of money that is equivalent to $1 per person vaccinated in Mesa County. Currently that’s about $45,000, but if the vaccine drive comes anywhere close to the community goal of 70%, the pot could be in the neighborhood of $100,000 and anyone who’s been vaccinated is eligible, even those who received a shot before the advent of financial incentives.
Meanwhile, the state of Colorado is doing five drawings of $1 million each. The first of those drawings will happen Friday, June 4 and they will continue weekly with the last coming on July 7 (a Wednesday).
Everyone who has received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Colorado and is a resident will be eligible for the prize. People should receive at least one vaccine dose by June 30 to be entered into the last drawing on July 7.
The money will come out of the marketing and promotion budget for the vaccine program. Instead of paying for ads promoting the benefits of the vaccine, the state is hoping that the chance of winning a life-changing sum of money is enough to overcome vaccine hesitancy.
It seems to be working elsewhere. In Ohio, where the idea was popularized, vaccination rates jumped 33% the week after the state announced its $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery, according to an Associated Press analysis.
Vaccines are available at no-cost The Mesa County Community Vaccination Site is located at the Mesa County Public Health building at 510 29 1/2 Road. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Next-day appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccination. Visit the MCPH website (https://health.mesacounty.us/) for vaccine scheduling links available in English and Spanish.
Those unable to complete scheduling online can call 970-248-6900. Press Option 7. Individuals who are more comfortable communicating in Spanish should call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.