The news that Mesa County could soon be moving most of its services from its current location near downtown Grand Junction to the Faith Heights Church building on Patterson was certainly a surprise, but we think this move makes perfect sense.
The county is poised to purchase the 32,500-square-foot building — which can be renovated to include a second floor to add another 7,500 square feet — that sits on 11.7 acres where the church operates. It will take everyone some getting used to, for sure, but this location is ideal for the county.
Firstly, this isn’t the county moving locations for the hell of it. The county needs to expand the Mesa County Justice Center to include more space for the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the county’s probation department. It also realized it needed more space in the center to accommodate a new judge, along with additional staff.
Its original plan was to construct a new building along First Street on some parcels the county recently purchased. However, construction costs have increased and the price tag for the new building was a sky-high $55 million.
In that context, the county has taken the fiscally responsible route of looking for a viable alternative, which is where the church building fits in. That building, originally built in 2004, had been going for nearly $13 million, but its price was recently reduced to $9.9 million. The county is to buy it for $8.75 million. It can house most county functions like motor vehicles, elections and building permits, while the existing Central Services Building will be renovated for its new use.
This option not only gives the county flexibility in land space for future expansion for the sheriff’s office and justice building, where a total of 23 acres are available in that area, but also future growth around what could be known as the new Central Services Building on Patterson and 28¼ Road.
The new location has some advantages around the existing building. It won’t be in the downtown area, but it is closer to some pretty densely populated areas in Clifton and the northern side of Grand Junction. When the 29 Road interchange is completed, it will also be easily accessible from the highway.
It could also tie in well with the Matchett Park property, which it neighbors, where the city is planning a recreation center and future development of the park. This could make for a good central location for a number of county functions and amenities, similar to its Clifton campus.
This isn’t to say the move has no downsides. It will move services further from residents in the Redlands and Orchard Mesa and will likely add traffic to the already busy Patterson Road corridor.
All in all though, we feel like the benefits outweigh any potential negatives for the move. We’d also commend the county staff for finding a solution to the county’s space issues while keeping the cost to taxpayers as low as possible.