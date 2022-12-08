The news that Mesa County could soon be moving most of its services from its current location near downtown Grand Junction to the Faith Heights Church building on Patterson was certainly a surprise, but we think this move makes perfect sense.

The county is poised to purchase the 32,500-square-foot building — which can be renovated to include a second floor to add another 7,500 square feet — that sits on 11.7 acres where the church operates. It will take everyone some getting used to, for sure, but this location is ideal for the county.