In conjunction with National Sunshine Week in March, the Sentinel grades local government entities on transparency — or how well they conform to the state’s open meetings and open records laws.
Each year, Mesa County is at or near the bottom of the grading scale. Hopefully that’s about to change.
Last week, Mesa County commissioners unanimously agreed to terminate a contract with the county attorney, Patrick Coleman, who advised commissioners on complying with sunshine laws.
The reason for the change was clear. New Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis campaigned on a platform of improved transparency and they didn’t think Coleman was the right attorney for the task.
Certainly, the county has amassed a troubling record of hiding information and decisions from the public during Coleman’s tenure. But it’s unfair to lay all of this at Coleman’s feet. Members of the previous commission could have been clear that they expected Coleman to find a way to meet transparency obligations. Even though he didn’t, he still got hefty raises, sending a message that secrecy is not only condoned, it’s rewarded.
Whether Coleman could have changed to meet Rowland’s rigorous standards, we’ll never know. But the commission has sent a proper and welcome signal that the people’s right to know what its government is up to is paramount.
“The rules are the rules,” Rowland told the Sentinel’s editorial board while she was campaigning for the job. “It shouldn’t be up to commissioners to decide what information goes out or not. It’s either legally accessible by the person requesting it or it’s not. And if it is, it should be given to them, period. There should be no backroom discussions about what do we or do we not give them.”
Too often, the County Attorney’s office looked for parts of the law to reject requests for information “instead of looking for ways to say yes,” Rowland said.
One of her ideas to change the culture of transparency is create an online platform whereby citizens can search for any county expenditure.
“That eliminates the ability of the County Attorney’s office to say, ‘We have no records responsive to your request,’ which is a phrase I disdain,” Rowland said.
We learned several things that the county kept under wraps after former County Administrator Frank Whidden was deposed in conjunction with an age-discrimination suit filed against the county by a former employee in the Information Technology department.
Details of the numerous transparency transgressions aside, the Whidden affair underscored an attitude of indifference to the public’s right to know. Rowland seems bent on changing that.
While that’s laudable, it’s also sad that asserting a commitment to open government seems like a giant step toward accountability when it should be a baseline expectation.
That’s how far the bar has been lowered.
Going forward, mere compliance with open government laws should be a minimum expectation. Rowland and Davis have set the right tone. We’ll see how much sunshine, indeed, gets let in.