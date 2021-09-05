Mesa County commissioners are pulling out all the stops to make the 2021 fall election a showcase of election integrity and transparency.
The Tina Peters scandal has certainly played a role in this “full-court press” to prove Mesa County elections are secure and accurate.
But regardless of the recent security breach in the Elections Division, this fall’s election was already shaping up to be pivotal in terms of the electorate’s faith in the system.
Confidence in the accuracy of local election results has suffered from a nationwide voter-fraud conspiracy theory which purports, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” by manipulating election machinery.
Peters has been one of the chief local proponents of the theory, even though she should know better. Since she has completely abdicated a responsibility to instill confidence in elections, commissioners have wisely stepped into the breach and constructed proof.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported on today’s front page, the results from the November election will be verified in four different ways instead of just one.
Don’t believe the official results? Commissioners have forked over $3,300 for a special program that will post an image of each ballot online so that private citizens can do their own count.
Colorado’s highly accurate voting system is undergirded by paper ballots — the ones we get in the mail — which are kept on file after they’ve been digitally scanned and tabulated. Only about 5% of voters in the state use electronic voting machines, but they, too, get paper receipts of their vote.
No matter how one votes, there’s a paper record which can be pulled to compare to electronic results. That’s the basis for the “risk-limiting audits” that occur after the election. It’s a process in which a bipartisan team of election judges compare randomly selected paper ballots to the record of votes cast.
The tighter the election results, the more random ballots are checked to verify accuracy. Even with this rigorous backstop, commissioners are willing to foot the bill for a hand count.
“We want to be transparent in elections here,” said Wayne Williams, who has been named the county’s designated election official in the wake of Peter’s banishment from election processes. “We want people to have that confidence because we want people to vote. What ultimately this is all about is not just having an accurate election, but having people have the confidence that it’s an accurate election.”
This commitment to transparency serves the entire state since election processes are standardized across county clerk offices statewide. Don’t be surprised to hear some version of the following from a state official after the fall’s election results are verified: “Even in Mesa County, a hotbed of voter skepticism, our elections have proven to be safe and accurate.”
Commissioners are meeting the moment, fully aware that faith in our system of electing our representatives is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy.
Peters isn’t solely responsible for the erosion of faith in the system. But we’re grateful that commissioners recognize that they have an opportunity to fix the damage that’s occurred under her watch.