The ruling came as a shock to no one. No one, that is, free of magical thinking or a conspiracy complex.
Tina Peters fought the law and the law won. It remains an open question whether Mesa County’s embattled clerk and recorder will finally accept the reality that she and her deputy “committed a breach and neglect of duty and other wrongful acts,” as described in District Judge Valerie Robison’s order barring the pair from having anything to do with the current election already under way.
If Peters didn’t think she was somehow above the law, she wouldn’t have landed in this predicament in the first place. What she’s done since those wrongful acts came to light shows nothing but contempt for the rule of law.
Robison’s ruling provides a step-by-step review of all the ways in which Peters violated norms, procedures, security protocols and the public’s trust. As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported in Thursday’s newspaper, Robison not only ruled that both the state and county acted appropriately in response to a security breach involving Peters and others, but that Peters had lied about various aspects in perpetrating the breach.
Robison’s ruling should sound a quiet closure to this Peters embarrassment. If she had a whiff of integrity, she would resign on the spot, knowing she’s lost the confidence of the county’s electorate. Unfortunately, a combination of gullibility for debunked election conspiracy theories, hubris and a martyr complex will undoubtedly keep her in our midst, drawing a big salary on the public’s dime.
As much as we wish she’d just quit and go away, there’s one benefit to her tenacious refusal to give in. When all is said and done, Peters’ rogue actions will stand in sharp contrast to the methodical, nonpartisan, blind process of adjudicating her claim that she had to break the law in the foolish belief that something hinky is going on in Mesa County elections.
The lawsuit that sparked Robison’s ruling is expected to be appealed directly to the Colorado Supreme Court. It alleges that Peters and some members of her staff compromised the Dominion Voting System tabulation machines that the county had been using. Those machines, 41 in all, were later decertified and the county entered into a new agreement to replace them.
When the Supreme Court reaches the same conclusion as Robison’s — that facts not in dispute all point to a reckless public servant undermining the legitimacy of Mesa County elections — it will send a powerful message that institutions like an independent judiciary remain, perhaps, our greatest strength.
For the vast majority of Mesa County residents, this will come as a relief and validation that the system works. But Peters doesn’t care about the majority; she just wants to score points with a small band of like-minded supporters. Look at the contradictions she’s offered:
In an affidavit filed with Robison’s court as part of the lawsuit, Peters said she agreed with everything that Wayne Williams and Sheila Reiner have been doing since they were appointed to oversee the election, telling Robison she wouldn’t change anything they’ve done.
But at a rally on Monday, Peters said she would do a hand count of all ballots (which county commissioners have already committed to doing) and not use the new Dominion tabulation machines. She then questioned actions by the secretary of state and county commissioners in naming Williams and Reiner to take over election oversight duties. This kind of whiplash reveals something significant about Peters. Facts and truth are apparently meaningless to her.
She is learning that the same is not true about the judicial system. She will ultimately be facing criminal charges, but she may find herself in that soup a lot sooner if she shows the same contempt for Robison’s order that she apparently has for the rule of law.