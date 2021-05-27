The timing of Mesa County’s first COVID-19-related pediatric death makes it all the more tragic.
It comes at a moment when vaccines have been plentiful — for adults. Unfortunately, the child (in the 10-19 age demographic) who died was hosptialized before this age group was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. But the wide availability of the vaccine for adults (and now children) seemed to elicit a community reaction that the worst of the pandemic was behind us. Clearly that’s not the case.
We endured more than a year of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths without losing a child. For that death to come now, when the end of the pandemic seems in reach, is truly heart-wrenching.
It’s also illuminating. Not all children are immune from the worst effects of COVID-19. And we still don’t understand the long-term effects of infection, even when symptoms are mild or nonexistent.
The truth is that Mesa County has not vaccinated nearly enough people to be considered safe for the unvaccinated. We’re nearing a two-week case count of 700, with 694 new positive tests having been logged in the last week, including 31 new cases on Tuesday.
Twenty-seven people are now hospitalized in Mesa County. According to the county’s data dashboard, more than 90% of hospital beds are occupied, including 88% of Intensive Care Unit beds.
Making this a one-time tragedy means heeding medical advice.
“As we mourn this loss, we also take this opportunity to urgently plead with each member of our community to consider the proven methods to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19, including vaccination and social distancing precautions,” MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said in the news release.