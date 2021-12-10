With three weeks left in 2021 we learned the grim news that COVID-19, despite having a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing serious illness, will be the leading cause of death in Mesa County this year.
That means more people died this year of COVID than of heart disease, more than cancer, more than accidents, overdoses or suicide. Many of those deaths have come in the months of October and November, when we lost 90 of our neighbors.
Imagine if we’d lost 90 people in two months to suicide or overdose or violent crime. Would the response be a shrug and everyone go about their business as usual? We can’t believe that would be the case. But, it largely has been with COVID since the vaccines were widely available.
Before the vaccine, government came in to play a role in limiting the spread of the virus through initial business closures then capacity limitations and rules about masks and distancing.
Since the vaccine has been available the government has, rightly, stepped back and it has been left to the responsibility of each of us as individuals to get vaccinated and choose to take precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask. Here in Mesa County we have not performed well.
Only around 51% of county residents are vaccinated and we’re paying the price.
The deaths this fall aren’t just among the very elderly. Of the 49 people who died of COVID in November seven were between the ages of 30 and 59 years old and 10 were between 60 and 69. These are people who normally would have had decades of life ahead of them. They won’t get to see their children grow up. They won’t celebrate their grandchild’s next birthday and the ones after that.
November had the most COVID deaths we’ve seen in a single month since the pandemic started.
Overall we’ve recorded 411 deaths of Mesa County residents due to COVID-19 with 262 of those coming in 2021, according to data from Mesa County Public Health. Larimer County, which has more than twice the population of Mesa County, has lost 382 residents, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
As of Nov. 21, more than 900 people have been admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 this year, according to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID data. Those are expensive visits and even for those who survive, there are often lingering health issues that follow.
Adding to the tragedy now is the fact that 80% of the people who are dying of this virus this fall have not been vaccinated. The people actively discouraging vaccinations or spreading misinformation online have a lot of blood on their hands, in this county and across the country.
We’ve written here many times about how important it is to take precautions against spreading COVID and to get vaccinated. We know those steps would help us move beyond this pandemic and end these needless deaths, but that’s not what we want to focus on today.
This virus did not exist here two years ago, but it has taken 411 of us since then and has killed more of our residents than any other single cause this year. We’re asking Mesa County residents, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to just stop for a moment and reflect on what these deaths mean for us as a community.
These were family members, friends, neighbors, hundreds of them and their deaths were preventable. Do we want this to continue into 2022?