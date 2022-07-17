Over the last year and a half Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been mired in scandal after scandal, leaving us with the impression of a division in disarray.
It all started in January 2021 when Randy Hampton, a CPW public information officer at the time, made a complaint against then CPW Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke for taking actions against the wolf reintroduction effort, which was mandated by voters.
Romatzke was found through a months-long investigation that he had acted “inappropriately” at the time and he was reassigned within CPW. Hampton had already resigned.
Then in April of this year Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow was put on administrative leave after allegedly making racist remarks in relation to a CPW employee at an agency conference. That employee also accused the chair of the Colorado Wildlife Council, Dan Gates, of racist comments.
That employee, Alease “Aloe” Lee, Parks and Wildlife’s statewide partnership coordinator, is also accused of inappropriate conduct and has been placed on administrative leave.
Most recently we learned, thanks to a state audit, that CPW missed out on $2.8 million just last year in state parks camping revenues in part because of poor record-keeping and management.
“Although some of the site closures may have been for legitimate reasons (e.g., sites closed to the public for use by volunteer camp hosts), we could not reliably verify what proportion of the closures appeared to be reasonable due to discrepancies in CPW’s reservation data. In total, these closed sites could have brought in up to $1.9 million in additional state revenue ...,” the audit found.
This week, in a story reported by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb, we found out that CPW is happy to sit back while wild bison migrate into the state and are hunted without any regulations in place. The agency is allowing a third party to fund research to prove bison are entering Colorado. If that is happening, that would make for a premium hunting experience here in western Colorado. Shouldn’t the agency that manages hunting and wildlife want to have some permitting in place to ensure the opportunity is known and available to hunters and to collect that additional revenue?
“It engenders disrespect for the hunting community and for hunting to have it done in a lawless manner,” Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Jay Tutchton said. “There is no regulation. One bison could walk over from Utah and get shot or 50 could walk over and get shot. There’s nothing that determines that except chance. ... It’s a very careless way to manage wildlife in my mind.”
We agree completely. We doubt there are mass slaughters going on, but the potential is there. It would be far better to give a handful of hunters the chance to harvest one of these animals each than allow a single unregulated hunter to take multiple.
These cases are stacking up and painting a very unflattering portrait of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This should be an agency we’re proud of and for the most part their employees do a great job. However, leadership is clearly lacking and that is a big reversal. This used to be a model agency that was transparent and had great vision. What happened?
Our parks and wildlife are a major asset to all of Colorado and especially western Colorado. We need competent and effective leadership at CPW and right now we aren’t seeing it.