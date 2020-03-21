Measures imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19 are intended to keep our health-care system from becoming overwhelmed. So far, so good in Mesa County, but that vigilance comes with a huge price.
The economic disruption that has unfolded has leapfrogged the public health crisis. The question of the day is what people fear more: getting sick or the hit to their personal finances.
Those concerns are not lost on state and local leaders who are using every trick in the book to keep people working until the federal relief response kicks into high gear.
Saturday’s paper offered example after example of government agencies recognizing the critical need for every dollar possible to continue circulating in the economy.
First and foremost, people must be able to find adequate child care. They can’t work, or even look for work, if they have to stay home to care for young children.
Some of the licensed facilities in the area are operating at half-capacity with so many people either newly out of work or working from home. But with spring break ending and school remaining out of session until at least April 17, there’s a sudden need for more child-care slots, especially for essential workers like front-line health-care providers.
Starting Monday, Mesa County’s Public Health and Human Services departments are launching a hotline where people can call for help locating a licensed child-care facility with openings. That hotline is 970-683-2300.
When calling the hotline, people can also inquire about the state’s Child Care Assistance Program that can provide financial relief to those in need of child care.
Also on Monday, the Grand Junction City Council will consider declaring a state of economic emergency and deferring tax payments from local businesses — a move that would pump roughly $5 million into the local economy. Businesses would have to request the deferment and it would only apply to the 3.25% city sales tax, not any state or county sales taxes.
Even Colorado Mesa University is trying to play a role in stimulating the economy. In an effort to help local restaurants that have been forced to shift their business to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 outbreak, CMU is reimbursing all faculty and staff for food purchases up to $150 through the end of the month.
With more than 1,000 employees, CMU could spend up to $150,000 from its merit compensation pool.
“To be sure, this will not be any sort of silver bullet to fix the challenging situation facing so many local restaurateurs right now,” CMU President Tim Foster said. “However, it is a recognition that the symbiotic relationship we’ve worked so hard to build between our community and our University matters to us and we’re willing to lend a hand when needed.”
CMU’s thoughtful gesture could be aided by Gov. Jared Polis’s announcement Friday that restaurants will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with their takeout and delivery orders.
Other steps taken by the governor include extending the state income tax filing deadline until July 15 without penalty or interest for all filers; discouraging evictions; asking utilities to suspend disconnecting customers for late or missed payments; and asking financial institutions to offer 90-day deferments on consumer loans.
A team of economic advisers headed by Federico Peña, a former Denver mayor and federal transportation and energy secretary, will evaluate ways to deal with economic ravages resulting from the health precautions in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Let’s hope they can respond with as much ingenuity as our local leaders have shown. It’s heartening to see the creative ways members of this community are pulling together for each other.