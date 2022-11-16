In movies and TV, we love the maverick cop who plays by his own rules and isn’t bound by official procedure.
In reality, those types of cops send bad guys free.
We were reminded of this over the weekend when The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus and Tom Hesse reported that a Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant was changing subordinates’ reports, in some cases removing potentially exculpatory information. That sergeant is no longer working for CSP.
We have to give CSP leadership credit for being open and transparent about what happened and for investigating and holding this officer accountable for what appears to be a serious, long-running problem. The investigation turned up 13 instances of the sergeant removing or editing important information in other officers’ reports in the last two years. Who knows how many how many police reports have been altered in the sergeant’s tenure there?
This case is going to have implications for people who have been convicted for or pleaded to serious crimes like drug trafficking. It may lead to appeals and even to guilty people walking because of dishonest police work by this sergeant.
We already saw some immediate effects in cases here in Mesa County. Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office had to “put the skids” on cases related to the unit. That meant changing some bonds for suspects who might have been in jail and avoiding settlements of cases while a CSP investigation was ongoing.
Rubinstein has since hired a retired FBI agent to review all the cases in detail to ensure that there are no further issues that need to be disclosed to defense attorneys in the cases involved.
Rubinstein also deserves credit for immediately taking action to notify Colorado Department of Public Safety head Stan Hilkey of this issue and call for an internal affairs investigation when a CSP officer told him that he suspected one of his reports had been altered.
Going forward, CSP is making some changes to how it operates. In the future, the organization will be moving to a more modern system that tracks changes made and alerts the original report writer of any changes. CSP is also making sure there’s more regular reviews and more conversations between first line supervisors and captains.
These are good changes, but those captains are located on the Front Range, not the Western Slope. A change to have a higher-level supervisor on this side of the state would make it easier to enforce a culture of no-nonsense, by-the-book policing that this unit seems to lack.
We have seen other problems out of the Fruita CSP with questionable traffic stops leading to drug convictions getting thrown out by the state Supreme Court. CSP has said they are watching officers’ actions and making some policy changes around when they search for drugs. That’s a good change, but we wonder if having more senior leadership on this side of the state will make enforcing those changes easier.
Ultimately, the system worked. The problem was discovered, and the sergeant is no longer left to monkey around with police reports. Still, it took more than a year to discover, and we don’t know if the problem went back further.
This is going to lead to multiple appeals and some bad people may get back on the street sooner because of tainted police work. This is going to be a costly mistake for the state and this community, but the outcome is the right one. CSP must use this experience to tighten up the Fruita unit so more problems like this don’t arise.