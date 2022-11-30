Colorado State Patrol is rolling out new body cameras for all its Western Slope troopers. This is an important move as the agency works to restore trust in its procedures here in Mesa County after several drug arrests were thrown out due to improper police work.

Just this week we learned that charges against an Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in his car were dropped following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling finding fault with tactics used by law enforcement to pull him over.