Colorado State Patrol is rolling out new body cameras for all its Western Slope troopers. This is an important move as the agency works to restore trust in its procedures here in Mesa County after several drug arrests were thrown out due to improper police work.
Just this week we learned that charges against an Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in his car were dropped following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling finding fault with tactics used by law enforcement to pull him over.
That Supreme Court ruling came in September and found that the trooper’s reasoning for pulling over two other Arizona men in an unrelated case from April 2021 was unjustified. Following that ruling, the District Attorney’s office dropped charges in the case of a different Arizona man who was pulled over in April 2022 for similar reasons.
There has been a pattern of poor police work leading to drug cases being overturned or dropped coming from the Fruita CSP, which led to an internal investigation.
Since those cases, CSP has changed its policies to tie traffic stops to behavior that is making the road less safe — such as causing another driver to swerve or hit the brakes.
The sergeant-in-charge of the unit during those stops, Aaron Laing, is no longer employed by Colorado State Patrol after an investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports in the past two years.
These are all important changes, including the body cameras and we need to give CSP time to adjust its practices and tighten up this particular unit, which focuses on smuggling, trafficking and interdiction and is not part of CSP Fruita Troop 4A.
This is a valuable unit that has unquestionably saved lives by taking drugs off the street. It is important that troopers follow the correct procedures so that the people bringing these drugs into our state and community cannot get out of prison based on an unjust traffic stop.
We think body cameras will help bring transparency and trust to this unit. In the end, body cameras are there to protect both the police and the citizens they come in contact with.
We would not be surprised if more cases have to be dropped or are overturned in the future. So far all the cases impacted have been prior to CSP’s internal investigation. We trust that they can follow through on the needed reforms to ensure this does not continue to happen going forward.