The Colorado State Patrol may not have a credibility concern with one of its Fruita-based troopers, but that does not mean it doesn’t have a problem.

Up front we want to say that it is unusual for us to call out a single law enforcement officer in an editorial. We appreciate Trooper Christian Bollen’s willingness to serve this community, but the concerns raised by Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein are so serious that it is clear Bollen cannot effectively work in law enforcement.