The Colorado State Patrol may not have a credibility concern with one of its Fruita-based troopers, but that does not mean it doesn’t have a problem.
Up front we want to say that it is unusual for us to call out a single law enforcement officer in an editorial. We appreciate Trooper Christian Bollen’s willingness to serve this community, but the concerns raised by Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein are so serious that it is clear Bollen cannot effectively work in law enforcement.
Bollen was also involved in two cases dismissed by the Colorado Supreme Court this year, which found fault with his reasoning for conducting a traffic stop, as well as at least two other dismissed cases in 2022, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
Rubinstein wrote in a letter last week that he had reasons to believe Bollen did not disclose information he should have disclosed while testifying in a June hearing. That information included that an unmarked Homeland Security Investigations vehicle was directly involved in the incident that initiated the traffic stop, which Bollen also left out of his written report.
CSP Chief Matthew Packard described the omissions from reports as “pervasive” and said it was concerning that troopers would go out of their way to not include the involvement of another law enforcement agency.
“While I understand what was provided as an explanation, that we were trying to protect tactics and those types of things, when we’re charging people we need to always disclose the law enforcement people that were there,” Packard said.
It’s extremely concerning that CSP found this issue to be pervasive. All of us have constitutional rights that protect us from unreasonable search and seizure and ensure we can face our accuser if charged with a crime. That’s why it is so important that all law enforcement involved should have been disclosed.
He also said the practice of omitting federal law enforcement involvement had been found statewide, but it was more prevalent with the Fruita smuggling and interdiction unit.
CSP must stamp this practice out. If we want to take drug dealers and traffickers off the streets and keep them off the streets, we need to do so while respecting constitutional rights. If we don’t, these criminals will get released or not charged, as we’ve already seen.
We’re also concerned that unmarked federal law enforcement seems to be pulling some driving tricks as a pretense for CSP to stop vehicles.
An omitted portion of another trooper’s report on the stop in question stated, “I observed the unmarked HSI Charger Speed up for a short distance and then slow down. I then observed the white sport utility vehicle close the distance on the charger and then I observed the brake lights come on the white sport utility vehicle come on.”
Packard denies that this was a tactic. Why then was the reason given to omit the unmarked vehicle to “protect tactics”?
It’s clear to us that if the DA does not trust this particular trooper then that trooper cannot effectively do his job. It is also clear the CSP has a wider problem that is arising from its work with federal law enforcement. Both situations need to be addressed to protect the work and credibility of our state police.