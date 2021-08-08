Much is being made of School District 51’s plan to start the school year with no mask requirement.
That’s its own controversy, but last week the school board had to contend with a new wrinkle — how that decision could affect voter behavior over a bond measure to fund a new Grand Junction High School.
District 51 made its mask policy clear well ahead of last week’s school board session, so it’s a confusing ultimatum to suggest that support for a bond measure hinges on a no-mask policy. Since the board has already established that it’s willing to start the school year without a mask mandate, does that mean support for the bond measure is guaranteed?
Of course not — which should indicate just how spurious the debate has become. The community is twisting itself in knots for no good reason and leaping to conclusions about the board’s motivation for its COVID policies.
Let’s not forget that School District 51 was the largest district in the state to keep schools open last year. School officials, informed by experience and guidance from public health experts, know what they’re up against. They “highly recommend and strongly encourage” all unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks.
They’ve made clear that if there are outbreaks, things could change quickly. But, there are hints that Mesa County may have burned through the worst of the post-vaccine pandemic. The two-week case count, which raged at more than 600 this summer, is at 375. It’s a reasonable time to see if the community is approaching some measure of herd immunity through a combination of vaccinations and natural immunity from infection.
One could argue that Colorado Mesa University, which will pull in students from outside the community, faces the bigger threat of outbreaks. But both organizations, District 51 and CMU, have shown a high aptitude for navigating the pandemic.
It’s hard to put the genie back in the bottle. Mesa County commissioners established what has essentially become a community standard — COVID policies that don’t mandate masks but encourage individual choice.
We’ve spent the summer mask-free, and the school board knows that imposing a mask mandate will get the year off to a contentious start.
Yes, masking from the get-go is the absolute safest choice. But the only way to know if masking is absolutely necessary is to start the year without requiring them and see how things go.
What if we go a month or two months or four with a few isolated cases?
How many cases is too many? The CDC’s original goal was to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system, not to achieve zero cases.
If numbers warrant a return to mask mandates, class and school closures and a pivot to online learning, at least it will all be justified.
We think the school board should be given credit for taking a reasonable approach. It’s shown the ability to keep kids in school — something the entire community has celebrated. It’s prepared to intervene quickly if current rules interfere with that goal.
None of this should have any bearing on replacing obsolete facilities.
One way to ease the dilemma — at least for some — is to get your teens vaccinated.