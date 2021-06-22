In a normal year, Mesa County Valley School District 51 can consider cost-of-living increases for staff in the 2-4% range — nowhere near enough to address lagging wages.
But 2020 wasn’t a normal year and the way things played out, the district was able to parlay a host of unusual factors into a 10% raise for teachers that addresses one of the district’ s most pressing challenges.
With the pay bump, District 51 is finally on more competitive footing with other districts. Starting pay had been the lowest in the region — lower than Montrose, Delta and Durango — affecting the district’s ability to pull promising new talent into the teaching pipeline.
Before the pandemic, the district had already benchmarked itself against other districts similar in size and with similar economic conditions and determined it was overstaffed in terms of student-to-teacher ratios. It also found compensation 7-10% below the average of these peer districts.
But when the pandemic hit, the district didn’t want to cut 65 positions outright. No one knew how the pandemic would affect staffing issues.
Extra federal funding in the form of coronavirus relief made it possible to offer early retirement incentives or move positions targeted for reduction into virus-intervention categories that could be paid for by federal dollars.
The district was able to pull of a “right-sizing” on the fly, thanks to the combination of federal relief and an improving economy that allowed the Colorado Legislature not only to restore a 5% cut in what it gave schools districts last year, but also a 6% increase in funding.
The $462 million budget the D51 school board just passed includes about $15 million more than what it received from the state last year.
The total number of positions that the district will have next school year will be 2,658, 41 fewer than this year. The combination of more money and fewer teachers provided a one-time opportunity to make the 2021-22 budget year a “catch-up” year with regard to salaries.
Addressing disparity in teacher pay should be considered a positive. But it also opens the door for misunderstanding. With the district expected to go before voters for a bond request for a new Grand Junction High School, there’s a fear among district officials that people will question why the district didn’t take $80 million in federal COVID relief and apply it to construction costs.
The answer is simple. Those federal funds were restricted to dealing with COVID effects, meaning they could be used in some cases to pay for interventions, but not buildings.
Going into the last school year, the district’s top priorities were improving compensation for staff and addressing building problems at GJHS and Central High School. One down, two to go.
It was important for the district to do what it could about teacher pay when a unique opportunity presented itself. It’s a promising start to address a vexing issue, but it doesn’t solve it. The pay increase only pulls the district even with others. As Superintendent Diana Sirko said, “We’re not top of the market, but at least we’re in the market now.”
Hopefully, voters will appreciate what the district accomplished and look to help the district meet its other challenges.