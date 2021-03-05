It’s hard to quibble with the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education’s selection of Dr. Brian Hill to succeed Superintendent Diana Sirko when she retires in June 2022.
The board obviously thinks highly of Sirko and Hill was her choice to become her right-hand man in 2019. As assistant superintendent, he’s helped implement Sirko’s agenda but also gained valuable experience piloting the district through a pandemic. District 51 is the largest school district in the state offering in-person instruction.
Tapping Hill a year ahead of schedule — and abandoning the pretense of a national search — not only makes sense, it sends the right message. Hill will have another entire school year to work with Sirko and learn from her. From a continuity standpoint, it doesn’t get much smoother. It also affirms that the district is on a good path. If the board had sought a superintendent from another district or state, it might have suggested that the district’s shift to a performance-based learning model has hit some turbulence.
But the vote was unanimous and school board members emerged from Wednesday’s 90-minute executive session with nothing but praise for Hill as a steady hand who’s earned respect in the community. To a large degree, that’s because he spends a lot of time interacting with people outside the district in a variety of ways — something he plans to continue.
“My philosophy is that school districts can’t work in isolation,” he said Thursday. “When we make decisions as a district, it’s going to impact the community as a whole. I don’t want to be siloed off and talking to ourselves. I see a benefit and impact of bringing all stakeholders to the table and trying to hear all voices.”
As the district continues on its journey and tries to move the needle on student achievement, it’s going to need the community’s collaboration and buy-in, Hill said.
“The better partnerships we have with the community and the more transparent and open we are about things in the district with the media, the better off we’ll all be in the end,” he said. “I want us to be a district that is open and honest.”
That’s music to our years. We’ve observed instances of the district being tone deaf or less than forthcoming at times. Hill seems aware of that and is prepared to “bridge that gap.”
Hill is a Texas native who began as a fourth-grade teacher, and then climbed the administrative ranks in the Austin Independent School District. He told the Sentinel’s James Burky that there were opportunities outside of District 51, but he wanted to stay in the Grand Valley.
“There were a lot of conversations with my wife about where we want to be a part of the community, and then where do I feel like I can make an impact,” Hill said. “And even though the last year and a half has been bumpy, I feel like we’re in the right place right now.”
We think the D51 school board made a good choice.