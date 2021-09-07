Mesa County Valley School District 51 is approaching the one-month anniversary of the start of the school year with two schools under temporary mask mandates due to COVID-19 infection rates.
For everyone pushing the district to start the year with a mask mandate, positivity rates at Grand Mesa Middle School and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary school amount to a big, fat “I told you so.”
But D51 officials started the year expecting infections. Even with last year’s tighter restrictions, there were still 1,000 infections in the schools. So far, only two schools have exceeded the district’s 2% positivity threshold, at which point temporary mask mandates go into effect.
That means the majority of schools have case counts in the single digits and positivity rates below 1%. That could change, of course, but it still provides some justification for a “wait and see” approach.
The district institutes a temporary mask mandate if at least 2% of students test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period. If that threshold is crossed, then everyone is required to mask up for at least two weeks. After that period, the positive case rate must dip below for 1% for seven consecutive days for the mask requirement to be lifted.
If D51 policy shifts from masks being “highly encouraged and strongly recommended” to “required” in a majority of schools because of case counts, we’ll know that the district underestimated the threat — and possibly the difference that a start-of-year mask mandate could have had on spread. But, the district isn’t there yet.
District officials have bent over backwards trying to keep kids in school for face-to-face instruction without implementing draconian measures that would only have amplified stark divisions in the community over mask mandates.
It’s a no-win situation, but so far the scorecard shows the district doing OK with the path it has chosen. Hopefully, the masking threshold works well enough to keep kids in school. Because if things get bad enough for a school to go fully remote, then everybody loses.