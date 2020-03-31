We don’t know how effective School District 51’s emergency rollout of distance learning is going to be. Time will tell.
Regardless, the effort alone is an extraordinary accomplishment under the most trying conditions and worthy of the community’s praise and gratitude.
In just two short weeks, educators have had to set aside everything they know about in-person instruction and devise an entirely new method of teaching. Some teachers are going to be better at this than others — or perhaps some subjects lend themselves more easily to remote learning than others — but the fact that all teachers are trying says something about D51 personnel’s commitment to education.
For those who don’t have children in school, this is the week “school at home” began. After Spring Break ended March 20, the D51 Curriculum Team and teachers spent last week developing lesson plans. Remote learning includes both online and offline activities on devices, textbook assignments and projects.
As D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko acknowledged in her March 29 oped, “It takes a village ...,” the entire community has played a role in this endeavor. Voters who approved the 2017 mill levy and bond measure provided the resources — along with the District 51 Foundation — to acquire the Chromebooks that make many aspects of distance learning possible. Students who don’t have a computer at home were able to check out a Chromebook last week.
For those families still needing a Chromebook, call your school’s principal’s office first. If you still need help, email the D51 Help Desk at helpdesk@d51schools.org. Some internet providers are offering free access for the next 60 days. Please check with Spectrum/Charter at 1-844-488-8395. Alternatives include using a hot spot, public wifi, or cellphone provider internet service.
On Monday Gov. Jared Polis said in-class education is not likely to resume this school year due to the state’s ongoing social distancing measures. That makes D51’s distance learning experiment all the more critical. Imagine how quickly all these young brains could turn to mush without engagement and a little structure.
One Fruita Monument student said things were “going well” on Tuesday, Day 2 of Remote Learning.
“With the lessons they are giving us and the fact that we can email (our teachers) as well as have group conversations as a class, I think this is good.”
It takes courage to leap into the unknown. Some school districts (we’re looking at you Kansas) have simply stopped trying to provide any kind of instruction. School District 51 would have served this community heroically just by continuing to feed kids. But they didn’t stop there. Whatever learning takes place between now and summer break is more than our students would have gotten if District 51 had taken the easy way out.
We also like the message that the District’s action sends to our young ones: You see things through to the end no matter what barrier you find in your way.