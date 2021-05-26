The debate over allowing electric-powered bikes — better known as e-bikes — on public-lands trails designated as “nonmotorized” seems a little overwrought at times.
The biggest problem, as we see it, is that e-bikes don’t fit neatly into a category. They’re far quieter and lighter than other motorized vehicles, not to mention exhaust-free. They’re gentler on trails than gas-powered dirt bikes. But are they as gentle as regular ol’ mountain bikes?
That would depend entirely on the rider, riding style and the class of e-bike in question. The only way we’re going to get a definitive answer is to create some scenarios in which data can be gathered and analyzed.
That’s happening — sort of — in the existing state of play. On Sunday, the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb traced the evolution of current policy governing e-bikes, which originated under the Trump administration. The Biden administration hasn’t seen fit to reverse former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s directive allowing for the possibility of e-bikes in areas managed by Interior agencies where traditional biking occurs.
Bernhardt directed the Bureau of Land Management to revise its off-road-vehicle regulations, and last year the BLM proposed and finalized rules that give local agency officials the ability to exclude e-bikes from the definition of an off-road vehicle and authorize their use on nonmotorized trails. E-bikes already are allowed on trails open to motorized use.
The BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office may be one of the few to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on nonmotorized trails. When the field office approved 18 miles of new trails for nonmotorized uses in the Rifle Arch area north of Rifle, the field office’s manager, Larry Sandoval, decided to allow e-bikes on them, even before the BLM had finalized the rule.
Isn’t that exactly what this debate needs — a test kitchen? Without some hard evidence that e-bikes are actually more destructive than the current research literature indicates, a lot of people are being needlessly excluded from an activity they would otherwise enjoy. Trails designated for motorized use are usually harder to get to and farther away than nonmotorized trails.
Sandoval’s decision should help gauge whether the BLM’s thinking is on target. In its rulemaking, it said, “In sum, the current body of literature is sufficient for the BLM to conclude that the differences in impacts between e-bikes and non-motorized bicycles will, at most, likely be minor.”
Thankfully, the Biden administration didn’t react in knee-jerk fashion to rescind a Trump-era policy, thus giving some much-needed time to the issue. There’s a window now for some trails to be opened on an experimental basis in order to determine actual impacts.
“What I would advocate is, let’s start somewhere instead of everybody just making suppositions about what the impacts are going to be,” said Jane Quimby, one of many stakeholders who weighed in on the issue in Webb’s piece.
Ultimately, this is a big deal to a place like Grand Junction, which has worked hard to cultivate an image as a haven for outdoor sports. The more people it can serve under that banner, the better.
But it’s also an issue of equity. The state legislature is in the midst of establishing an outdoor equity fund to make trails and recreation opportunities more accessible to marginalized communities. People who ride e-bikes often fall into that category. It’s an odd juxtaposition for the state to adopt an inclusive stance on access to recreation and for federal policy to pose a barrier.
There’s a sweet spot to be found and if it undermines nearly 50 years of travel management law, as The Wilderness Society warns could happen, then maybe it’s time for that to occur.