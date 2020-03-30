As of Monday, more than 100 million Americans have been ordered by their state governors to stay home. That’s about 1 in 3 Americans.
As we know too well, those orders essentially lock down the economy, leaving many to wonder how much damage will be inflicted as we attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission rates.
Much was made last week of President Donald Trump’s wishful thinking that the country could be in a position to return to some semblance of normalcy by Easter.
By Sunday, those sentiments were ancient history as the president announced an extension of strict social distancing guidelines until April 30.
April 2020 is now set to live up to T.S. Eliot’s label as the “cruelest month.” May might not be much better. But the president said, “We can expect that by June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery.” Only time will tell. Thankfully moving forward, the timeline will be set by the scientists and their data, not by presidential gut reaction.
In the meantime, all Americans must continue to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, eating at bars and restaurants or gathering in groups of 10 or more for at least another month. That’s for those who aren’t under stricter measures imposed by states where the virus is more rampant. Eventually, no part of the country will be spared, public health officials have warned.
The president is listening to his public health advisers. Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force and the country’s top infectious disease expert, estimated that 200,000 people could die from coronavirus in the United States.
Without any social distancing measures, the same computer modeling projects that nearly 2 million could die from COVID-19 virus, Dr. Deborah Birx said during the same Sunday media briefing. Birx is the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.
Birx and Fauci “spent a considerable amount of time going over all the data,” Fauci said, which is why they recommended continued social distancing guidelines, “and the president accepted it.”
The president acknowledged being personally affected by news footage of body bags and temporary morgues being set up in New York City, the country’s hardest-hit area.
“60 Minutes,” the CBS News television magazine offered a behind-the-scenes look at how New York City hospitals and emergency responders are coping with the onslaught of COVID-19 patients. Doctors confessed that they’ve begun to consider the awful decisions they may have to make if the number of cases doesn’t drop off soon. Primarily, who gets a ventilator if there aren’t enough to go around?
We’re still early in the fight to stop the spread of the virus. But not so early that we can’t see the wisdom of continuing to do what we’ve been doing: limiting contact, washing our hands thoroughly and often, disinfecting our homes and staying put if we’re not feeling well.
Mesa County residents are doing their part. We know this because the “curve” so far, is a fairly flat line here. Thanks to all who recognize the role they play in keeping our community safe.