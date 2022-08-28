The Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority has unveiled a plan to transform the former Greyhound station into a mixed-income, mix-use housing and art center that would significantly improve one of the main entrances into downtown Grand Junction.

The DDA is charged with helping to develop the downtown area and to remove blight, so it made perfect sense, when Greyhound left the station at 230 S. Fifth St. in February 2021, for it to purchase the property. Communities are in many ways measured by their downtowns and taking care of blight right at the entrance on Fifth Street should be a top priority.