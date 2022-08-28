The Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority has unveiled a plan to transform the former Greyhound station into a mixed-income, mix-use housing and art center that would significantly improve one of the main entrances into downtown Grand Junction.
The DDA is charged with helping to develop the downtown area and to remove blight, so it made perfect sense, when Greyhound left the station at 230 S. Fifth St. in February 2021, for it to purchase the property. Communities are in many ways measured by their downtowns and taking care of blight right at the entrance on Fifth Street should be a top priority.
Removing blight can be done in many ways. The DDA could have simply demolished the structure and utilized the lot for surface parking or it could have developed a simple plaza for the area — both would have accomplished the goal. Instead, DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam is going for something bolder.
“Our goal as the DDA is to take blighted properties and redevelop those, so it felt like a really good fit for our mission,” Stam said. “The whole idea initially with this was that this was a key entry point into downtown coming off of Fifth Street, which is Highway 50; really changing that entry point into downtown and creating a gateway into our downtown was the idea, and then that idea kind of evolved.”
The DDA put out a request for proposal (RFP) for the project, which Aspen-based Headwater Housing Partners applied for and was ultimately granted, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Headwater’s vision is what they are calling The Terminal, a proposed 100,000-square-foot, 72-unit mixed-income and mixed-use complex that will stand eight or nine stories tall with community and artist spaces on the ground floor.
The project aims to provide community space for artists and others working in the creative industry, while providing some much-needed housing to the downtown area. We think it’s an interesting concept to help bolster our community’s arts economy and one that fits in well in the downtown area. In addition to its art galleries, Main Street hosts sculptures from Colorado artists that are changed on an annual basis.
This project would become Colorado’s newest Space to Create, a Colorado Creative Industries’ initiative in conjunction with Minnesota-based Artspace to provide affordable housing for creative sector workers and advance the sector in the state.
Notably, this project doesn’t just transform a blighted building into an asset and striking entry point for the city, but it takes a property that, frankly, had been a source of vagrants entering the community by bus and removes that issue.
Vagrancy, which we see as a distinct problem from homelessness, has long been an issue in and around downtown Grand Junction. We are planning to look more closely at this issue and how other cities have addressed it in the near future.
One way we know we can help is by improving dilapidated structures and bringing more people into the downtown area. By including housing and activating the space with galleries and community spaces, we’ll turn this area from a source of blight into the opposite — an active and vibrant entrance to the community.