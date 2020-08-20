Contrary to what some may believe, we like the concept behind the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR as it is commonly known.
It was crafted to give voters a say on fiscal matters. That was good policy in 1992, when voters wrote TABOR into the state Constitution, and it remains good policy today.
Government representatives can’t spend more than TABOR specifies — or institute tax increases — without asking voters for permission. That’s an effective way to limit government growth. In our view, where TABOR goes wrong is when the economy takes a downturn, and local governments are impacted by a TABOR-imposed cap once the economy recovers, known as the “ratchet effect.”
In certain economic conditions, when TABOR limits government’s capacity to provide services that help the economy grow or recover from a downturn — some government officials — like Mesa County commissioners — have been reluctant to ask voters for a TABOR override, meaning voters don’t get a say in whether they want to live with austerity measures that come from belt-tightening.
Because of the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic, TABOR’s ratchet effect is expected to come into play in a way that could affect government budgets for years to come. The state Legislature fixed the ratchet for the state budget, but it still applies to local governments.
Here’s how it works. TABOR limits government growth to inflation plus population growth. For strictly illustrative purposes, let’s say a city’s budget was $100 million last year. This year it could only grow to $100 million X (times) the rate of inflation plus the percent of population growth. Let’s say that totaled $104.2 million. That’s the TABOR revenue cap and anything the city collected beyond that would have to be returned to taxpayers.
But what if the city only collected $80 million this year due to a sluggish COVID-19 economy? Next year it would be limited to $84 or $85 million in revenue, even if the economy rebounded and delivered $120 million in revenue. Instead of spending more to meet growing demands (not to mention catching up from several years of deferred maintenance due to budget cuts) the city is forced to slash spending and refund the revenues resulting from a rebounding economy.
That’s roughly the scenario the city of Grand Junction is facing, but with a twist. Because voters have already approved a de-Brucing question, albeit one that was narrowly focused on transportation projects, any excess revenues would go to road improvements and increased road capacity. The city would have nice streets and thoroughfares, but be forced to consider reductions in all other areas.
The question the city will put on November’s ballot will ask voters for permission to keep whatever the city collects and do away with the TABOR cap. Other aspects of TABOR, such as the requirement for voter approval of new taxes, would still remain in place.
This isn’t an endorsement of that ballot question. We need to meet with city leaders and get a better sense of the long-term implications of not de-Brucing. We are, however, grateful that members of the City Council are willing to loop in the voting public on an issue that could have a serious impact on our ability to maintain our infrastructure and service levels.
That’s an important issue because once the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we think Grand Junction is going to continue to attract a lot of interest from location-neutral workers.