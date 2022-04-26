Visits to our local parks are continuing to grow two years after the pandemic caused a surge in outdoor recreation and it is becoming more and more noticeable.
The National Park Service says the monument recorded 499,841 recreation visits for the year, increasing from 435,625 in 2020 and about 397,000 the year before that, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
“We believe that we’re still kind of riding that kind of societal impact of the COVID pandemic,” said Arlene Jackson, the Colorado National Monument’s chief of interpretation.
We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case. Visitation for 2022 through March was down 1.2% compared to the same period last year. However, March visitation was up 2.4% over March 2021, so signals are mixed as to how busy the monument might get during its busier months.
Either way, public land managers should be preparing for a future with many more users. Trail and campsite expansions are on the way at Bureau of Land Management sites, including in the North Fruita Desert.
More trails will help spread out the traffic and more camping sites will keep users in a developed camping area and not out in undeveloped desert land. There are downsides, though. More trails mean more ecological disturbance and noise for wildlife. While the North Fruita Desert may make sense for such an expansion, there are other areas where the ecological concerns would prohibit it.
In places that just can’t expand any more, land managers have to use systems to manage access. Arches National Park in Utah had more than 1.8 million visitors last year. Arches this year implemented a pilot timed-entry system that will run through Oct. 3 and is intended to help manage traffic and improve the experience for visitors.
We doubt such a system will be necessary at Colorado National Monument anytime soon and it would be a shame to have to limit access.
One thing that we can do either through marketing, talking with visitors or when we decide to recreate outside ourselves is emphasize less visited trails and sites. There are many beautiful spots to get outdoors in the valley outside the monument and some real hidden gems.
It’s also important to treat all these lands with respect to keep our impacts down and preserve access.
With more people on trails, Jackson said she encourages people to be respectful of each other, such as by groups keeping their noise level down when in the presence of others. And more people visiting the monument can mean more impactful and prohibited activities such as littering and carving names on rocks, so Jackson is encouraging visitors to abide by the leave-no-trace principle for public lands.
Remember, these lands are an invaluable asset to this community. People travel from across the state and country to experience what we have in our own backyard. We need to keep the place nice for ourselves and our community.