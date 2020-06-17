Nerves are still frayed from the June 3 Grand Junction City Council meeting that saw 200 people representing minority groups descend on City Hall to protest unfair treatment by police, the school district and other institutions (including the council itself) in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The reverberations carried into Monday’s council meeting with Mayor Duke Wortmann and Councilor Phillip P’ea castigating Councilor Anna Stout for not giving the council notice that the protesters were coming — which they characterized as a lack of respect for the council. They felt blindsided by the crush of people who wanted to address the council.
By way of background, Stout said she intended to invite a handful of black citizens to a council pre-meeting during which members were to craft a statement about Floyd’s death. That invitation morphed into a march on City Hall.
P’ea admitted he was so unnerved by the police presence surrounding the demonstration that he didn’t know whether to bring his gun into the meeting. “That’s not fair to me,” P’ea said to Stout.
Perhaps discomfort was the goal. An aggressive police response to a peaceful protest captured the zeitgeist of the moment. The tensions unleashed by a demonstration the council didn’t see coming arguably lent some needed gravity to the situation. It was the shockwave of protests and riots in major metropolitan areas that led to calls for police reforms nationwide
So maybe it needed to happen the way it did. The Sentinel’s editorial board is divided on the issue. The situation begs the question whether a different approach would have produced the same results. The council got a clear message and they’ve taken steps to address the demonstrators’ concerns.
Contrast that with the slow pace of passing an inclusivity ordinance last year. The effort to come up with proclamation language that all councilors could get behind was months in the making with similar themes in play.
The headstrong Stout doesn’t think she showed a lack of respect to her fellow council members. She expects them to be ready to listen to constituents any time they have something to say.
Stout would have had “a lot more support from council” if she had arranged a sit-down with the protesters, P’ea said.
“I wasn’t looking for council’s support,” Stout said. “Why do I need council’s support to give space that is a public hearing to members of our community who don’t feel they are traditionally heard or listened to?”
To be clear, the council has never suggested that the protesters’ points aren’t valid. Monday’s controversy was about respect within the council. The council handled the demonstration admirably while it was happening, then had the misfortune of trying to litigate who disrespected whom two weeks after the fact.
In trying to grab back decorum, council members gave it away. Instead of pointing fingers, it would have been more constructive for them to remind citizens how accessible their city government is.
Let’s hope that in the future, cooler heads will prevail. Council members don’t need to agree with each other, but they need to work together to get things done.