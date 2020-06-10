George Floyd’s killing while in Minneapolis police custody is changing the way we think about public safety.
For now, state legislatures and Congress are focused on police reform legislation. But that debate — centered on how police do their jobs — may soon be overtaken by the question of whether police departments should continue to exist in their current form at all.
We’re astounded at the speed with which calls to “defund the police” have taken root. This issue is highly polarized (as are most in Washington, D.C. today) with most Republicans condemning it.
Yet, a majority of Minneapolis City Council members has already announced their intention to disband the city’s police department and funnel money from police to community-based strategies to increase safety — though we’re not certain exactly what that means.
By some accounts, “defunding” might more accurately be described as reallocation of funding. It’s been described by some sources as taking money away from law enforcement and prisons and reinvesting those funds in services, such as community health, housing, employment, education and other vital programs, instead of police officers.
The premise is on finding “non-police” solutions to the problems poor people face, such as counselors responding to mental health calls and addiction experts responding to drug abuse — tasks that increasingly fall to police. More radical proposals call for disbanding embattled police departments altogether.
The idea stems from a troubling dynamic. Sending cops to patrol “dangerous” areas of town only results in antagonism. Police are viewed as an occupying force and residents of impoverished areas are made to feel like criminals — destroying the concept that police are public stewards meant to protect communities. As we’ve heard from many African Americans and people of color, instead of feeling protected by police, they fear them.
That’s why we’re seeing a tightening of police accountability measures. Congressional Democrats unveiled the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among a range of steps.
The Colorado Senate on Tuesday took similar action. It passed a bill, 32-1, that bans chokeholds, redefines when deadly force can be used and requires the use of body cameras by law enforcement by July 1, 2023. It also makes it easier to sue officers for misconduct.
It’s hard to argue against any of these measures, though some were softened in response to issues raised by law enforcement. Hopefully, the House will approve the bill and those changes will be enough for Colorado police departments that have lost the public’s trust to begin the hard work of regaining it.
That’s a bigger challenge for Denver’s police department — fresh from accusations of rough treatment of demonstrators — than Grand Junction’s. Our situation in Grand Junction is a far cry from those experienced in Denver, let alone elsewhere in the country. And our local police chief, along with other community leaders, has helped smooth friction locally by being open to the idea of improving police relations with people of color and minority communities.
If we ever get to the point of considering whether defunding or dismantling the Grand Junction Police Department is a good idea — which seems pretty farfetched for our city — let’s hope it’s because the concept proved successful elsewhere and not because the police department failed to absorb the lessons emanating from George Floyd’s homicide.