Candidates who aren’t willing to step in front of a microphone to answer unscripted questions about their views have no business running for public office.
We’re not referring specifically to the recent flap between Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, and Club 20. But it seems to be part of a troubling trend of candidates wriggling out of debate opportunities, thereby depriving voters of an essential evaluation method.
As things stand now, there may not be a debate between Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, at all. By way of background, Boebert recently declined to participate in the Sept. 19 Club 20 debates, spawning competing versions of why.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported in Thursday’s paper, Club 20 officials said that Boebert wanted questions in advance so she could record a video providing answers. When Club 20 rightfully refused, Boebert withdrew.
Boebert’s campaign has a different take. Since Mitsch Bush had already pulled out of the debate, Boebert filled out her schedule and couldn’t be available for Club 20’s special one-person debate format. Boebert offered to record a message for the Club 20 audience, which Club 20 declined. “Lauren Boebert has never demanded debate questions in advance,” a campaign news release said.
Nevertheless, the bottom line is that neither candidate took the opportunity to put herself on the firing line and answer tough questions.
It’s a loss for voters. We believe that our readers deserve better if they are to decide how to vote based on substance and not just attacks.
The Sentinel’s editorial board is in the midst of scheduling interviews with candidates for local and statewide offices. Hopefully, Boebert and Mitsch Bush will agree to sit down and answer our questions.
In the past, those conversations have informed our endorsements. We’re changing things slightly, as we will explain. But in-person interactions with candidates remain a crucial part of getting past carefully curated campaign messaging.
Much as juries rely on face-to-face interaction to assess the credibility of witnesses, editorial board meetings yield clues about a candidate’s personality and effectiveness to lead. They provide much more information than simply where a candidate stands on important issues.
Is the candidate confident? How quickly or directly can they respond to a complex question? Are their responses appropriate? Do they answer questions they clearly don’t like or do they deflect to other issues? What’s their leadership style? Do they try to dominate the room or are they more collaborative?
We’ll provide these insights as we break down the races. What we won’t do is explicitly tell voters who we think they should vote for. We’ll highlight each candidate’s perceived strengths and weaknesses based on their responses to direct questioning and let readers make up their own minds. By the way, the Sentinel’s editorial board includes three members of the community who don’t work at the newspaper, so questions are not exclusively from “the media.” We all live here, pay taxes here, send kids to school and contribute to the local economy.
Ideally, voters will have a rich mix of debates, newspaper analysis and stump speeches from which to draw conclusions. We’ll do our part — as long as the candidates meet us halfway.