What makes this community tick? What do the people of Grand Junction talk about when they talk about Grand Junction?
These questions are the starting point for Frank Cuypers, a Belgium-born expert in place-making and a senior strategist with Destination Think, an international consulting firm hired by the city of Grand Junction to identify a community “brand.”
To be effective, that brand has to be an authentic reflection of what Grand Junction is — not necessarily what we want it to be. For example, Las Vegas at one point attempted to brand itself as “Family-friendly Las Vegas” to widen its appeal. Nobody bought it, leading to a brand-making exercise similar to what Grand Junction is now going through. Embracing a reputation for naughtiness led to the now-famous and highly effective “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” that capitalized on the distinct character of the city.
Cuypers is full of similar stories. He’s done branding work for major cities worldwide. So why Grand Junction? When screening would-be clients, it was very clear that the way Visit Grand Junction (the official destination marketing organization for the city of Grand Junction) framed the assignment aligned with Destination Think’s vision, Cuypers told the Sentinel’s editorial board.
That’s a nod that Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty “gets” how destination marketing works.
A brand isn’t created so much as it’s revealed. The work Destination Think is doing this week is about discovering the community’s “DNA.”
“DNA is co-creating with residents the insights about your identity,” Cuypers said. “What does Grand Junction stand for? What are your core values? From these core values we can look at what makes you distinct — what sets you apart. From there we can build a brand framework that includes what kind of stories should you tell and to whom.”
Data collected by Visit Grand Junction has been overwhelmingly positive, but people outside the area who may come to Colorado don’t have a vision of the area compared to places such as Breckenridge or Telluride.
Grand Junction’s lack of recognition or a national reputation “is not a bad starting point, actually,” Cuypers said. “Expectations about Grand Junction are terribly low. People have not heard about you or think bad about you, but when they come to you, you over-deliver.”
Delivering more than what is promised or expected is a cornerstone of destination marketing. That’s why authenticity is so important. We shouldn’t tell the world we’re super-friendly if we’re not because it will only lead to disappointment. Branding is really about reputation, “which is a much more humble thing,” Cuypers said.
Visit Grand Junction has been collecting data about perceptions of Grand Junction in a variety of ways since Fogarty came on board in 2018. That data will be combined with community feedback, including a survey available at https://www.visitgrandjunction.com/branding
There’s one more opportunity for public input today. Visit Grand Junction is hosting one-hour community engagement sessions with Destination Think strategists at the Grand Junction Convention Center at 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m.
After the public process concludes, Fogarty and the Visit Grand Junction staff will work closely with Destination Think and city leaders to settle on a brand and begin a process to roll it out in marketing materials. It’s a fascinating process and we’re excited to learn what it tells us about ourselves.