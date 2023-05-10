Is there a bigger barrier to learning in the modern classroom than smartphones?
Teachers didn’t enter the profession to police phone use in their classrooms, but a lot of the job is trying to keep students on task. The pandemic and remote learning didn’t help because screens became a lifeline for students.
Admittedly, the entire Sentinel editorial board attended high school before smartphones became ubiquitous. And no one on the board can imagine what kind of student they might have been if smartphones had been in the mix.
But it’s an issue that needs clearer guidelines than currently exist. Nationwide, phones in schools is a hot topic. According to the National Center on Education Statistics, in 2020, cellphone bans were in place in 76% of schools.
PBS News Hour looked at the trends last fall. Over a decade ago, around 90% of public schools prohibited cellphone use, but that shrank to 65% in the 2015-2016 school year. Now it’s ticking back up as educators cite research that shows cellphones are a barrier to engagement in classwork and participation.
For example, Rutgers University-New Brunswick conducted the first-ever study in an actual classroom showing a causal relationship between distractions from an electronic device and subsequent exam performance. The 2018 study found that the main effect of divided attention in the classroom is on long-term retention.
But smartphone restrictions come with pushback. Interestingly, much of it comes from parents who want to know they can always reach a child in the event of an emergency.
School District 51’s cellphone policy — the one cited in the 2022-23 Student Handbook — was adopted in 2010. It prohibits use of phones during instructional time, but there are clearly some instances where students have them out during class. How many parent-teacher conferences have touched on a student’s attention deficit brought on by checking screens?
Parents, see if you can get an honest answer from your kids by asking how and when students use their phones on campus.
Some schools justify bans or restrictions on cellphones by pointing to incidents of cyberbullying or mental health problems associated with time on social media. But we’re mostly interested in how smartphones affect developing brains when they compete with lectures and in-class instruction.
The District 51 school board has a lot on its plate currently, including negotiating a master contract with teachers. We would be interested to learn whether teachers see smartphones as an issue that needs more attention via policymaking.
Do they consider smartphones a major obstacle to learning or a minor inconvenience offset by technological benefits?
It seems like an overdue conversation.
We’re intrigued by the prospect of some sort of geofencing technology that could disable the worst of the phones — games, social media, chat apps — on school grounds but preserve calculators, access to calls from parents and district-approved websites for educational purposes. Sort like a phone’s “airplane mode,” but configured for the unique needs of schools.
If that’s unrealistic, schools should at least find a way to have a conversation about smartphones, how they can be used responsibly and in moderation and how too much screen time can hinder a students well-being.