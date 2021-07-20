Let’s hope all the positive signs that led District 51 officials to drop mask requirements for students at the beginning of the upcoming school year remain in place.
Otherwise, things could go sideways quickly. If they do, then the mask requirement may be reintroduced. The district’s “Keeping Schools Open” plan is flexible by design to respond to changing conditions. So, if there are outbreaks, we could see some familiar responses: quarantines, schools closed, a shift to online learning ... and masks.
For now the plan is a version of “hope for the best, plan for the worst.” In our view, the wisest course of action would be to require masks — at least in the lower grades — since children under the age of 12 haven’t had an opportunity to be vaccinated and remain vulnerable to infection.
But that ignores the political reality of the moment. More than half the adults in the county have refused to take the vaccine, even in the midst of a Delta variant surge.
It’s no great leap to assume that even if a vaccine for children were available right now, a lot of families would opt out of inoculating them.
We also know that mask requirements are scorned just as vigorously as vaccinations. The district is a no-win situation. Enforcing a mask mandate invites confrontation from both sides. The vaccinated will say, “I’m vaccinated. Why do I have to wear a mask?” The unvaccinated have already decided they don’t consider being unvaccinated any riskier than getting the shot.
One saving grace in all this is that children have shown some resiliency with the novel coronavirus. They’re generally less affected by it than adults, especially adults with risk factors.
But that doesn’t mean children are immune from the worst effects of the virus.
As of July 8, more than 4 million children had been diagnosed with COVID-19, representing 14.2% of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. At least 335 children, ages 17 and younger, have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Two Mesa County children are in the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital in Denver.
Parents would be wise to heed D51’s guidance. The district is encouraging students and staff to wear masks, even though it’s not requiring them. Same with vaccines. They’re not required, but they offer some benefits that may make them attractive to unvaccinated students.
The district will not quarantine fully vaccinated students or staff who may have contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
District 51 isn’t making these calls on its own — Mesa County Public Health is OK with D51 starting the year off mask-free. A recent downward trend in the county’s two-week case count helped inform that decision. But as Sirko, noted, MCPH was “very clear” that things could change at any time.
We all know how this works. If new infections crowd the local hospitals, MCPH will use its contact tracing capabilities to determine what role school-based spread played in the rising case counts and adjust accordingly.
If everyone got vaccinated, we wouldn’t have to take this wait-and-see approach. But if we’ve maxed out on vaccine enthusiasm, every infection at least inches this community closer to herd immunity.
D51’s decision to not require masks will likely aid that progression. But like everything else pertaining to schools, the end responsibility for vaccinating or masking rests with parents.