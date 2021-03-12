After meeting with Greg Haitz and Dennis Simpson, the Sentinel’s editorial board could not reach a consensus on whom to endorse in the Grand Junction City Council District D race.
Both candidates are well-qualified, knowledgeable and have the relevant experience to hit the ground running. But that’s not to say voters can’t get this one wrong. Some on the board fear Simpson’s presence on the council could be a major disruption, while others appreciate his reason for running — which is to try to reshape how the city government operates.
Haitz, meanwhile is a local chiropractor who runs his own business, the Rimrock Wellness Center, and seems most concerned about the council’s relationship with the business community. In the immediate term, that means helping small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But Haitz repeatedly referenced the need to reexamine impact fees, giving some hint about where his priorities lie.
Haitz’s wife is a Realtor and a member of the city’s planning commission, putting him in a conflicted situation such that he would have to recuse himself from those discussions. We found it troubling that he didn’t consider it a conflict.
At any rate, we have candidates with different motivations for running. Who you like depends on how you perceive City Hall’s challenges. If you want a pro-business candidate in the mold of “Chamber-mades” of years past — with the attendant view that the best thing the city can do is get out of the way — Haitz is your man. If you want a designated meddler — someone who is running on challenging the existing relationship between the council and the city’s administration — Simpson is your guy.
Can Simpson make the city’s budget process more transparent without alienating the city manager and fellow council members? He seems to think so. He says he’s engaged enough council members to know that some share his view that City Manager Greg Caton should present options to council instead of engineering outcomes — which, Simpson contends, are based on a budget process that Caton controls
“My issues are pretty boring to people,” he said. “I’m looking at the long run of how we make decisions. Most people look at the short term. What’s important to me is how’s the best way to run the city as opposed to, say, whether the arts get enough money or whether we do enough for clean air.”
Fixing the long-term problem actually makes it easier to address short-term problems, he said.
Simpson is well-known for attending council and county commission meetings and raising a stink about perceived violations of sunshine laws. He recently sued the Las Colonias Development Corp. to determine whether it has a legal shield to operate in secrecy.
This is another race where there are no staggering differences in the policy sphere. Haitz is a little more focused on the pandemic — suggesting a short-term moratorium on “burdensome” small-business taxes and fees — and Simpson is more concerned about decision-making over the long term. But each has opinions and reasonable positions on the other’s priorities.
We’ve provided candidate profiles that offer greater detail about the candidates’ platforms, which we encourage voters to read.
But we don’t feel strongly enough about either candidate to endorse one over the other.